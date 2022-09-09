Offutt AFB Testing Services - Currently Open. Mask wear has been changed to optional on Offutt AFB, effective 08/15/2022. It is important to notify testing services within 48 hours if you will not be able to attend your scheduled exam time, to ensure others can fill your spot. All "no-shows" at the end of the month will be noted and sent to their respective leadership.

