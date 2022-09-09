Read full article on original website
Sara Myers Named Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activity
Search keywords: Sara Myers Research and Creative Activity ORCA. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) has named Sara Myers, Ph.D., as interim associate vice chancellor of research and creative activity (ORCA). The decision was announced today by Interim Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Deborah Smith-Howell, Ph.D. “Dr. Myers...
"We’re Not Going Back!" Exhibit Opens
1st Floor – A new exhibition highlighting the participation of Nebraskans in one of the largest rallies in Washington, D.C. is now open to public through December 22, 2022. We’re Not Going Back!: The Second National March on Washington For Lesbian and Gay Rights features material from UNO’s LGBTQIA+ archive.
Flag Lowering for Marty Habrock
The UNO flag will be lowered on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in memory of Marty Habrock, who served as executive director of financial support and scholarships. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in memory of Marty Habrock. He passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the age of 54.
Human Resources and the Center for Faculty Excellence Announce Faculty and Staff Training Program
Focused on the needs of UNO staff and faculty, and supporting the UNO values of excellence and discovery, the courses offered by FAST will allow for the timely addition of new and relevant topics, alongside the regular presentation of an expanding core curriculum. In 2017, University of Nebraska at Omaha...
Offutt AFB Testing Center
Offutt AFB Testing Services - Currently Open. Mask wear has been changed to optional on Offutt AFB, effective 08/15/2022. It is important to notify testing services within 48 hours if you will not be able to attend your scheduled exam time, to ensure others can fill your spot. All "no-shows" at the end of the month will be noted and sent to their respective leadership.
Immunizations Waiver Option
Online Learning Students who are taking online classes and will not be on campus for meetings, test taking, use of library with online class enrollment, may elect to complete an Immunization Waiver to waive UNO's health requirement for immunization records on file for that semester. The waiver must be completed...
Wear Black, Give Back | CPACS Edition
Wear Black, Give Back is a 24-hour day of giving to UNO to raise money for scholarships; colleges and programs; student groups and activities; inclusion and wellness; and much more!. Mavericks across the country can show their spirit, wear their black UNO gear, and post to social media with the...
John Bartle Receives Wildavsky Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement
When the UNO School of Public Administration was ranked as number 5 in the nation for public finance and budgeting by U.S. News & World Report, it came as no surprise to the faculty and staff in the UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service. That’s because they know...
