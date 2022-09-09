Read full article on original website
Related
The Block's Shelley Craft unleashes her dark side as she turns heads in a stunning leather-look ensemble at the Channel Nine 2023 Upfronts
A galaxy of stars descended on The Rocks in Sydney on Wednesday as Channel Nine unveiled its 2023 Upfronts. And The Block's Shelley Craft took the opportunity to unleash her dark side in a stunning black leather-look dress that ensured all eyes were on her. Shelley, 46, oozed elegance in...
Jesse Powell: 5 Things To Know About R&B Singer Dead At 51
Jesse Powell’s sister, Tamara Powell, took to Instagram on the evening of Sept. 13 to reveal that her brother had passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” she wrote, sharing her family’s statement. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angees home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”
Comments / 0