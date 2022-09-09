Jesse Powell’s sister, Tamara Powell, took to Instagram on the evening of Sept. 13 to reveal that her brother had passed away. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” she wrote, sharing her family’s statement. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angees home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

