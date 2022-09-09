Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Best iPhone 14 cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone secure
It's so new that buyers still don't have them in hands yet, but that means it's the perfect time to buy the best iPhone 14 case that is protective and stylish for your new phone. Get your phone protected before anything happens to it!. Just because the iPhone 14 is...
Now is a great time to buy a second-hand or older Amazon Kindle
The new Amazon Kindle (2022) has been unveiled, bringing a USB-C port and high-res screen to the company's line of budget ereaders – however it continues a worrying trend amongst the rainforest-named brand's E Ink gadgets. The new Kindle costs more than its predecessor, the Kindle (2019), with an...
TechRadar
Here are 5 reasons why you should hold off from switching from Android to iPhone 14
With the recent release of the iPhone 14, it’s an opportune moment to consider whether now is the right time to switch from Android to Apple. We’ve already considered reasons why now might be the time to finally make the switch to iPhone. But in the interests of...
New Galaxy S23 leak suggests Samsung will be following Apple's iPhone 14 path
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely to be one of the first major flagship phones to launch in 2023, but if a new leak is correct, then we shouldn't expect the three phones in the line-up to be all that different in physical terms from their Samsung Galaxy S22 predecessors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159
Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
iOS 16 features – which are coming to your iPhone?
While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
TechRadar
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition preorders live now
Following its recent announcement, we've gathered up exactly where you can place a Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition preorder right here so you can secure a copy of the limited console before it sells out. The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition sports a...
Amazon's new cheap Kindle update comes with 3 useful upgrades
It's been over three years since the launch of the Amazon Kindle (2019), but finally, the tech giant has decided to update its entry-level ereader line with the launch of the Kindle (2022). This new ereader, released alongside a Kids' Edition version, sits below 2021's Kindle Paperwhite, as well as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iOS 16 will eventually reduce your iPhone’s carbon footprint
Apple may have only just released iOS 16, but it’s already revealing features that will arrive in its next smartphone update. In a blog celebrating the release of iOS 16 (which has not only come to the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro but many of the best iPhones you can buy today) Apple highlighted many of the new features it brings including customizable lock screens, an undo button in iMessage, and battery percentages in the status bar. But at the bottom of the page (opens in new tab), it also discussed features that will arrive in a future iOS 16 update.
You can remove Apple's newest iOS 16 security tool if you really want, but we wouldn't recommend it
With the introduction of iOS 16, Apple has revealed it is giving IT managers the option of removing its Rapid Security Response security tool. Reports have found the feature can be turned off, and all of its updates manually removed, if the admin so pleases. Introduced as part of iO16 , Rapid Security Response allows iPhone users to get the latest security updates without needing to fully update the operating system.
iPhone 15: what we know so far
Time stops for no one, and so we're already looking towards the iPhone 15, despite the fact that the iPhone 14 has only just been unveiled. The iPhone 15 will likely be along in late 2023, unless Apple pulls a wildcard by using the '14S' name or something similar. That seems unlikely though, as we've already been hearing leaks and rumors using the iPhone 15 name.
One of the biggest new iOS 16 features might not actually be all that helpful
With Apple set to launch its new iOS 16 operating system imminently, some security experts have warned that the software's headline privacy feature might not be all that it's cracked up to be. The company announced that Lockdown Mode would be available as part of iOS 16, designed for the...
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
TechRadar
SteelSeries Aerox 5 review
The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is another fine entry in the SteelSeries line of gaming mice. Though some might be deterred by the high price, you're getting your money's worth with high performance, tons of customizable features, and a lightweight design that fits your grip type. Pros. +. Efficient and responsive...
TechRadar
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online and stream season 13 from anywhere
It's fair to say The Great British Bake Off has cemented itself within the very foundations of quintessential British television, capturing global attention for its mixture of silly baking mishaps and often lewd innuendos. Back for another year, 12 new bakers enter the renowned Bake Off tent, as Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas invite us to kick things off with Cake Week. Available free-to-air in the UK, use our guide to find out how to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere.
TechRadar
New Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted by AU$80 on Amazon AU
UPDATE: Since this article was published, Amazon has marked the new AirPods Pro 2 as "temporarily out of stock" on its site. We don't know when this will change, but we'll keep an eye out for any stock changes. Our original article continues below... The Apple AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders...
iPhone 14 colors: every shade, including 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a phone in the iPhone 14 line – first there’s the choice of which model, be it the iPhone 14 itself, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then you need to consider how much storage you want. But just as importantly there’s also the choice of color.
TechRadar
Recycle your old phone at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022
With sustainability more important than ever, the Mobile Industry Awards is proud to announce a new scheme for our 2022 edition. In partnership with Sky Zero, the Mobile Phone Museum and Genuine Solutions, attendees to the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards will be able to bring along their old smartphones to recycle at the event.
This new feature will make Microsoft Word feel even more like Google Docs
The battle for word processor supremacy continues to heat up, with a new update to Microsoft Word bringing it back to the forefront. The platform, a key part of Microsoft's office software suite, will soon benefit from @mentions, a new tool that will allow users to tag others in their shared document.
TechRadar
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) review
The MSI Pulse GL66 is a gaming laptop that gets a number of things right and misses the mark elsewhere. Overall, it’s a great value for a budget gaming laptop, but there are arguably better options. Pros. +. Powerful Processors. +. Terrific GPU performance. +. Slick RGB Lighting. Cons.
Comments / 0