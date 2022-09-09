ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Russian Nationalists Rage After Stunning Setback in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020

TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Reaps Energy Windfall as West Shuns Russian Supplies

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian State Media Grapples With Kharkiv Defeats

LONDON (Reuters) - Commentators on Russian state television have been forced to go off script by Ukrainian forces' swift advance in the country's Kharkiv region and Moscow's rapid retreat. Since the beginning of what Russia calls its “special military operation”, belligerent guests on state television talk shows typically have tried...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz, Russia's Putin Discuss Ukraine in Phone Call

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible, a German government spokesperson said. In the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Hails Snowballing Offensive, Blames Russia for Blackouts

KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Mexican President Previews Ukraine Peace Plan After Criticizing U.N

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, moments after criticizing the world body and calling for it to be reformed. Lopez Obrador, who expounds on the virtues of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Vows to Drive Out Russian Forces as U.S. Readies More Military Aid

BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine handed out aid in a battle-scarred town on Tuesday after driving back Russian forces in the northeast and vowed to free all of its territory, calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to back the dramatic advance. Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Stabilises Counter-Offensive Gains, Biden Sees Long Haul

BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine worked on Wednesday to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said around 8,000...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

US: Russia Spent $300M to Covertly Influence World Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia's global covert...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Forces Russia to Retreat

The Kremlin’s war council on Monday briefed President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s “supreme commander in chief,” about the dramatic events taking place in Ukraine over the last day to include reports that forces loyal to Kyiv on two fronts had repelled Russian forces and retaken key territory.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Allows Russia's Lavrov to Travel to United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday. Moscow had asked Washington for 56...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shoots Down Iranian-Made Drone Used by Russia Defence Ministry

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone used by Russia's armed forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the first time Kyiv claimed to have eliminated one of the devices. Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying...
MILITARY

