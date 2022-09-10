Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Assad baffles Mets with cutter for first career win
NEW YORK -- Right-hander Javier Assad is one of many Cubs players who will need to be evaluated for 40-man roster decisions this winter. If you go by Monday’s game, Assad should be on the roster for a while. Assad turned in his best game as a Major Leaguer as the Cubs defeated the Mets, 5-2, at Citi Field.
MLB
Braves miss chance as Strider yields career-high 9 hits
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park. Atlanta has held at least a share of...
MLB
J-Rod displaying leadership beyond his years
SEATTLE -- We’ve all seen the elite five tools that Julio Rodríguez possesses over this breakout season. But one both intangible and perhaps unexpected surfaced during Sunday’s epic walk-off win over the Braves:. Leadership. The telecast caught Rodríguez smiling when running in from center field in the...
MLB
Oviedo's 5 scoreless innings 'a really good sign'
CINCINNATI -- It’s been a difficult season for the Pirates’ pitching rotation, but Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader may have offered a glimpse of promise as they trudge through the final three weeks of the regular season. Playing a day-night doubleheader against Cincinnati, the club started a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils
CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
MLB
Twice as nice: Mathias walks off A's with HR
ARLINGTON -- Mark Mathias admits he was thinking about it in the eighth inning. The possibility of a walk-off win against his hometown team was too large to not think about at the moment. The moment didn't turn out to be too big for the 28-year-old utilityman/first baseman. With the...
MLB
Here are the 10 hottest rookies in baseball
Welcome to the Rookie Hot List for September. This is the final 2022 edition of MLB.com’s monthly look at the rookies on a roll around the Major Leagues. Friendly reminder, of course: as always, this is not about who’s having the best season overall. It’s not about who’s going to win Rookie of the Year. It’s not about who’s the best prospect, though any of those factors can be a tiebreaker when there’s a close call.
MLB
Nelson logs more zeros in second MLB start
PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
All hands on deck: Crew's 'pen comes up big
ST. LOUIS -- Their bullpen day didn’t begin as planned, but the Brewers scrambled their way to a win. Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning, and a parade of Milwaukee relievers fell in line after some early stumbles in a gritty, 8-4 win at Busch Stadium on Tuesday. With three starting pitchers on the injured list and only 20 games to go, it’s a blueprint the Brewers may need to follow again if they are to rally for a fifth consecutive postseason appearance.
MLB
Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game
Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
Ortiz throws high heat in 'unbelievable debut'
CINCINNATI -- It took only four pitches for Luis Ortiz to flash triple digits on the radar gun in his Major League debut. As it turned out, the 23-year-old right-hander was just getting warmed up. Ortiz, the Pirates’ No. 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline, turned in 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out five in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep.
MLB
OTD in 1990, the Griffeys went back to back
Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. hit 782 home runs between them in their careers. But the two that came on this date in 1990 produced one of the most special moments in MLB history. On Sept. 14, 1990, the Griffeys hit back-to-back home runs for the Mariners. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Judge hits homer No. 56 AND No. 57 at Fenway
BOSTON -- Ask Aaron Judge about his massive lead in the American League’s home run and RBI races and the Yankees' slugger echoes a thought from the great Satchel Paige, who famously remarked, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” But let’s be honest -- no one is catching him there, and what’s more, a Triple Crown may now be within reach.
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB
14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall
Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Who else? Hader key in Padres-Brewers race
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One team has Josh Hader. One team traded Josh Hader. And -- wouldn't you know it? -- those two teams seem poised to...
MLB
Darvish delivers 8 scoreless to keep WC race unchanged
SEATTLE -- The National League Wild Card race is tightening. The schedule is getting tougher. Right now, every game feels like it might be the one that makes or breaks the Padres' season. And the bigger the moment, the better Yu Darvish seems to get. • Who else? Hader key...
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
Comments / 0