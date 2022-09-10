Read full article on original website
Shelby quarterback spreads the wealth in win over Pleasant
SHELBY -- The midway point of the 2022 season is almost here. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at some of the top team and individual performances from all over Ohio.
Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood
An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0
Ontario beat Clear Fork 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer action Tuesday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Celina comes to play in easy win over Kenton
Impressive was a ready adjective for Celina's 8-2 throttling of Kenton on September 12 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Last season, Celina and Kenton squared off with October 23, 2021 at Celina High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Cleveland VASJ on top of Painesville Harvey
A sigh of relief filled the air in Cleveland VASJ's locker room after a trying 3-2 test with Painesville Harvey in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 6 , Painesville Harvey squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Mansfield Sr. grad's play "The Family Matters" to be staged Sept. 16 at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus
MANSFIELD -- Writer and director Effie James Jr., a Mansfield Senior graduate, believes the stories of today’s modern families deserve to be told through music and the performing arts. His most recent production is entitled “The Family Matters,” a story about the diverse and eclectic Reynolds family and how...
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend
CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
Fall Family Festival set for Sept. 16 at North Lake Park in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 4th annual Fall Family Festival at North Lake Park, 268 Hope Rd., Mansfield, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16. This community festival is in partnership with Richland County Children Services and...
North Central State College police academy begins new full-time instruction
MANSFIELD – North Central State College Police Academy has opened enrollment for a new, full-time academy in spring 2023. Instruction will begin on Feb. 13, 2023, and cadets will graduate in July 2023. Classes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two full weekends are also required to complete the day academy; one weekend will be for driving skills and one weekend for Field Sobriety Testing.
Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road
MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Local students among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners
ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
Railroad Crossing on Ohio 61 to close Sept. 19 for repairs
SHELBY -- The following road work notice has been released for Richland County by the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, Sept. 19 for railroad crossing repairs.
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
19th annual "open air" style art competition starts Sept. 22
MANSFIELD — The Ohio Plein Air Society will be holding its 19th Annual Plein Air Competition in Richland County. This is an organization of artists devoted to painting in the “Plein Air” tradition or the “Open Air” style of the French Impressionists.
Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks
MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
Cody Wayne Perry
Cody Wayne Perry, 28, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Mansfield on October 6, 1993 to Douglas Perry and Angela Lancaster. To plant a tree in memory of Cody Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
