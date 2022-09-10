MANSFIELD – North Central State College Police Academy has opened enrollment for a new, full-time academy in spring 2023. Instruction will begin on Feb. 13, 2023, and cadets will graduate in July 2023. Classes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two full weekends are also required to complete the day academy; one weekend will be for driving skills and one weekend for Field Sobriety Testing.

