MLB
Assad baffles Mets with cutter for first career win
NEW YORK -- Right-hander Javier Assad is one of many Cubs players who will need to be evaluated for 40-man roster decisions this winter. If you go by Monday’s game, Assad should be on the roster for a while. Assad turned in his best game as a Major Leaguer as the Cubs defeated the Mets, 5-2, at Citi Field.
MLB
Braves miss chance as Strider yields career-high 9 hits
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park. Atlanta has held at least a share of...
MLB
Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game
Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
So close! Twins rookies 2 outs shy of combo no-no
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli approached Joe Ryan in the dugout after his seven no-hit innings on Tuesday night, the easy-going rookie pitcher pleaded his case to stay in the game to try and finish Minnesota’s first no-hitter since 2011. Baldelli said Ryan was ticked off, but...
MLB
Judge hits homer No. 56 AND No. 57 at Fenway
BOSTON -- Ask Aaron Judge about his massive lead in the American League’s home run and RBI races and the Yankees' slugger echoes a thought from the great Satchel Paige, who famously remarked, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” But let’s be honest -- no one is catching him there, and what’s more, a Triple Crown may now be within reach.
MLB
Zaidi addresses SF's offseason priorities
SAN FRANCISCO – Giants fans are hoping Wilmer Flores’ extension is just the tip of the iceberg. Before a tense 3-2 victory over the Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, the Giants announced a two-year contract extension for the versatile infielder Flores, with an option for 2025. In the dugout, about 90 minutes before first pitch, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi discussed why the Flores deal made sense for the franchise while also giving a preview of what to expect this offseason.
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
Sandy joins exclusive club with 2nd straight 200-inning season
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reached 200 innings for a second consecutive season as he continues his push for the National League Cy Young Award, but Nick Maton’s two-run homer spoiled the achievement in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies at loanDepot park. Alcantara secured the...
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
Dansby homer helps Braves inch closer to Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the game on the line, who would you want at the plate in a critical situation? For Braves manager Brian Snitker, it's an easy answer: Dansby Swanson. "In big spots like that, in those situations, I wouldn't want anybody else up there," Snitker said. "He has a penchant for coming through in those situations, and he's putting together another really solid year, too."
MLB
All hands on deck: Crew's 'pen comes up big
ST. LOUIS -- Their bullpen day didn’t begin as planned, but the Brewers scrambled their way to a win. Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning, and a parade of Milwaukee relievers fell in line after some early stumbles in a gritty, 8-4 win at Busch Stadium on Tuesday. With three starting pitchers on the injured list and only 20 games to go, it’s a blueprint the Brewers may need to follow again if they are to rally for a fifth consecutive postseason appearance.
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Who else? Hader key in Padres-Brewers race
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One team has Josh Hader. One team traded Josh Hader. And -- wouldn't you know it? -- those two teams seem poised to...
MLB
A look at every HR during Trout's streak
CLEVELAND - - Angels superstar Mike Trout’s elite power has been on full display recently, and it’s helped him make history, as he became just the ninth player to homer in seven consecutive games with his two-run blast against the Guardians on Monday. After going 0-for-3 with a...
MLB
Mariners well-girded to shake off shutout
SEATTLE -- It had been 72 games, 85 days and, based on the way they turned their season around after the last time it happened, it seemed like eons since the Mariners were shut out. But all good things come to an end, and Seattle is in a far better place after a 2-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night than the last time it was blanked.
MLB
A confident Gonzalez looking 'dangerous' in playoff push
CLEVELAND -- Flash back to the end of March near the end of Spring Training, when the Guardians were having the difficult conversation with Oscar Gonzalez about optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. No one knew what his future held. It was clear that his 2021 Minor League numbers were enough...
MLB
Darvish delivers 8 scoreless to keep WC race unchanged
SEATTLE -- The National League Wild Card race is tightening. The schedule is getting tougher. Right now, every game feels like it might be the one that makes or breaks the Padres' season. And the bigger the moment, the better Yu Darvish seems to get. • Who else? Hader key...
MLB
White Sox keep eyes on the prize and off the scoreboard
CHICAGO -- Believe it or not, the White Sox did not do any scoreboard watching during a 4-2 victory over the Rockies Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Or at least that’s the company line collectively espoused after raising their record to 10-4 with Miguel Cairo serving as acting manager.
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils
CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
