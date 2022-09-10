Read full article on original website
MLB
Nelson logs more zeros in second MLB start
PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.
MLB
Braves miss chance as Strider yields career-high 9 hits
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park. Atlanta has held at least a share of...
MLB
'It hurts': Poche's struggles cost Rays Wild Card lead
TORONTO -- For the second time in three games, one of the Rays’ most trusted relievers let a late-inning lead slip away at Rogers Centre. On Monday night, Jason Adam allowed a go-ahead home run to Bo Bichette, a rare misstep for the Rays’ top high-leverage reliever all season. On Tuesday night, Colin Poche turned Tampa Bay’s 2-1 lead into a three-run deficit with a disastrous seventh inning in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader.
MLB
Mets' offense slumping at inopportune time
NEW YORK -- Whatever concerns existed for the Mets coming out of August, the month of September offered a panacea. The first half of the month featured the easiest stretch of schedule the Mets would face all season, with 16 consecutive games against losing teams. It was a chance for the Mets to put distance between themselves and the Braves in the NL East, no matter how well Atlanta happened to fare.
MLB
Sandy joins exclusive club with 2nd straight 200-inning season
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reached 200 innings for a second consecutive season as he continues his push for the National League Cy Young Award, but Nick Maton’s two-run homer spoiled the achievement in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies at loanDepot park. Alcantara secured the...
MLB
Manoah starts nightcap after bout with stomach bug
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah’s absence was as stomach-churning for the Blue Jays as it was for himself. The big right-hander’s start had to be moved from Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader to the nightcap while he recovered from a stomach bug and watched from afar as his team fell, 4-2, to the Rays at Rogers Centre.
MLB
Rays' Toronto set a sneak peek of October?
TORONTO -- The Rays and Blue Jays are going to see a lot of each other over the next few weeks. The American League East rivals are in the middle of a four-day, five-game series here at Rogers Centre. Then, the Rays will return home to Tropicana Field for three games against the Rangers, three against the Astros and … four more against the Blue Jays, the team they began the week leading by a half-game in the tightly packed AL Wild Card standings.
MLB
Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game
Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
Groshans called up by Marlins, debuts against Phillies
MIAMI -- As they have done over the past few months, the Marlins on Tuesday called up another young talent, selecting the contract of No. 12 prospect Jordan Groshans. Groshans started at third base and hit eighth in the series opener against the Phillies at loanDepot park, going 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss.
MLB
A confident Gonzalez looking 'dangerous' in playoff push
CLEVELAND -- Flash back to the end of March near the end of Spring Training, when the Guardians were having the difficult conversation with Oscar Gonzalez about optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. No one knew what his future held. It was clear that his 2021 Minor League numbers were enough...
MLB
So close! Twins rookies 2 outs shy of combo no-no
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli approached Joe Ryan in the dugout after his seven no-hit innings on Tuesday night, the easy-going rookie pitcher pleaded his case to stay in the game to try and finish Minnesota’s first no-hitter since 2011. Baldelli said Ryan was ticked off, but...
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
Manoah beats back bug as Blue Jays reclaim WC lead
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah’s stomach illness had him tossing and turning for most of Monday night. It got so bad that in addition to texting Blue Jays trainer José Ministral at 2 a.m. ET, the right-hander considered a trip to the emergency room overnight. When Manoah’s alarm went...
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
MLB
Ortiz throws high heat in 'unbelievable debut'
CINCINNATI -- It took only four pitches for Luis Ortiz to flash triple digits on the radar gun in his Major League debut. As it turned out, the 23-year-old right-hander was just getting warmed up. Ortiz, the Pirates’ No. 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline, turned in 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out five in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep.
MLB
Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils
CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
MLB
Battle of the BFFs: Mountcastle, Harvey all laughs after home run
WASHINGTON -- Best friends and former teammates Hunter Harvey and Ryan Mountcastle met for dinner on Monday night, before the Beltways Series kicked off its second leg on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. There, Harvey was “just talking smack,” jokingly promising that should an at-bat between them arise, he’d plunk Mountcastle in the back. Call it payback for years of roommate antics in the Minor Leagues.
