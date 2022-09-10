ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nelson logs more zeros in second MLB start

PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

Judge hits homer No. 56 AND No. 57 at Fenway

BOSTON -- Ask Aaron Judge about his massive lead in the American League’s home run and RBI races and the Yankees' slugger echoes a thought from the great Satchel Paige, who famously remarked, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” But let’s be honest -- no one is catching him there, and what’s more, a Triple Crown may now be within reach.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Who else? Hader key in Padres-Brewers race

This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One team has Josh Hader. One team traded Josh Hader. And -- wouldn't you know it? -- those two teams seem poised to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sports
MLB

White Sox keep eyes on the prize and off the scoreboard

CHICAGO -- Believe it or not, the White Sox did not do any scoreboard watching during a 4-2 victory over the Rockies Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Or at least that’s the company line collectively espoused after raising their record to 10-4 with Miguel Cairo serving as acting manager.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Positivity, consistency key to Trejo's recent success

CHICAGO -- With four weeks left in the regular season, the Rockies will get the chance to see what they've got in certain young players. They’re hoping that some of them take this opportunity and run with it. Alan Trejo fits under that category of a player doing all...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Twice as nice: Mathias walks off A's with HR

ARLINGTON -- Mark Mathias admits he was thinking about it in the eighth inning. The possibility of a walk-off win against his hometown team was too large to not think about at the moment. The moment didn't turn out to be too big for the 28-year-old utilityman/first baseman. With the...
MLB
MLB

Darvish delivers 8 scoreless to keep WC race unchanged

SEATTLE -- The National League Wild Card race is tightening. The schedule is getting tougher. Right now, every game feels like it might be the one that makes or breaks the Padres' season. And the bigger the moment, the better Yu Darvish seems to get. • Who else? Hader key...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Oh wait, I'm up! Semien hilariously realizes it's his turn

You ever have that dream where you have a test in school that you haven't studied for? That was Marcus Semien for a moment on Tuesday, when the Bally Sports Southwest cameras caught the Rangers second baseman humorously realizing it was his turn to lead off the bottom of the fifth against the A's at Globe Life Field.
BASEBALL
MLB

With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway

BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game

Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
MLB

14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall

Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Sandy joins exclusive club with 2nd straight 200-inning season

MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reached 200 innings for a second consecutive season as he continues his push for the National League Cy Young Award, but Nick Maton’s two-run homer spoiled the achievement in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies at loanDepot park. Alcantara secured the...
MLB
MLB

A confident Gonzalez looking 'dangerous' in playoff push

CLEVELAND -- Flash back to the end of March near the end of Spring Training, when the Guardians were having the difficult conversation with Oscar Gonzalez about optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. No one knew what his future held. It was clear that his 2021 Minor League numbers were enough...
MLB
MLB

17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record

For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
MLB

Groshans called up by Marlins, debuts against Phillies

MIAMI -- As they have done over the past few months, the Marlins on Tuesday called up another young talent, selecting the contract of No. 12 prospect Jordan Groshans. Groshans started at third base and hit eighth in the series opener against the Phillies at loanDepot park, going 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

All hands on deck: Crew's 'pen comes up big

ST. LOUIS -- Their bullpen day didn’t begin as planned, but the Brewers scrambled their way to a win. Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning, and a parade of Milwaukee relievers fell in line after some early stumbles in a gritty, 8-4 win at Busch Stadium on Tuesday. With three starting pitchers on the injured list and only 20 games to go, it’s a blueprint the Brewers may need to follow again if they are to rally for a fifth consecutive postseason appearance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom

NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal

ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Assad baffles Mets with cutter for first career win

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Javier Assad is one of many Cubs players who will need to be evaluated for 40-man roster decisions this winter. If you go by Monday’s game, Assad should be on the roster for a while. Assad turned in his best game as a Major Leaguer as the Cubs defeated the Mets, 5-2, at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY

