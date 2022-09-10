ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fit & Fab! Kathy Griffin Teases Her Hot Bod As She Soaks Up The End Of The Summer

By Ribhu Singh
 5 days ago
MEGA

There's only a few more weeks until summer comes to an end — which is why Kathy Griffin is making the most of it, sharing a few sexy thirst traps on her Instagram account.

In a selfie shared earlier this week, the 61-year-old donned a Nike sports bra and swimsuit bottoms to beat the sweltering heat in Los Angeles. "Deal with it," she captioned the black-and-white image .

A few days later, the star shared another picture where she was taking a dip in a pool with a friend, posing for the snap in large sunglasses. "Couple bathing beauties on a HOTTTTT afternoon," she wrote alongside the photo.

@kathygriffin/Instagram

The sun isn't the only thing bothering the Suddenly Susan star lately. As OK! previously reported , Griffin asked for a word of advice from her followers while returning from her oncologist appointment.

EXCLUSIVE: WHY KATHY GRIFFIN'S PEACE PLAN WITH ANDERSON COOPER FAILED — 'HE'S NOT VINDICTIVE, BUT HE IS VERY COLD'

The appointment stemmed from health complications she had been facing since half of her lung was removed in August 2021. "Last night, an hour after dinner, I vomited about a dozen times over the next 3 hours," she tweeted , asking for answers from "#CancerTwitter."

"Why would I be having these problems for having [half] of my left lung removed?" the Grammy winner wondered. "I had a clean endoscopy."

Worried fans quickly responded to her post with prayers and good vibes.

MEGA

A few days later, she shared an update to reveal she found a great doctor. "I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe to take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network," she wrote on her social media.

FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER

The comedian's been vocal about her struggle with cancer , revealing that her surgery last year was a bit more than she had initially anticipated.

"The last time I was in a hospital was June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills," the Emmy winner admitted. "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know that I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills," adding that she feared "drugs and addiction more than cancer."

Comments / 40

Robert Valdez
2d ago

She's not all that. A legend in her own mind, She must have no mirrors in her house cause damn!

Reply(1)
12
Jeffery Spaulding
2d ago

“Hot bod”? Next thing you will tell us is she’s a funny comedian.

Reply
18
Jim Amos
3d ago

I am sorry she is sick but she isn’t funny, not at all

Reply
13
 

OK! Magazine

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom

Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
