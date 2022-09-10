Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets
Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
NFL・
CBS Sports
How Mike Tomlin put the Steelers in position to succeed in Week 1 while making life miserable for Joe Burrow
Players win football games, and that fact was reinforced during the Steelers' wild overtime win in Cincinnati in Week 1. The biggest star in Sunday's win, two-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, started the game with a pick-six before blocking the Bengals' point-after attempt to force overtime. Fitzpatrick also led both teams with 14 tackles while playing a huge role in the Steelers' 23-20 upset victory.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers expresses anger over Novak Djokovic not being able to compete at US Open
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't happy that tennis star Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to compete in the US Open this year. In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Rodgers revealed that he doesn't believe that it's fair that Djokovic couldn't take part in the Grand Slam tournament just because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Stacks up 12 stops
Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Ineffective against Giants
Morton (8-6) got the loss after he pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters against the Giants on Wednesday. Morton didn't have his best stuff again Wednesday, giving up four runs for the second straight outing and third time in his last four starts. After a hot stretch from June 17 to July 8, he's been inconsistent, allowing four or more runs in six out of 11 outings. Morton now owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 187 strikeouts over 157.2 innings in 28 starts this season.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle injury
Swift missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. During the media-access portion of the Lions' first session of Week 1, Swift wasn't participating, but the reason for his absence wasn't known at the time. He hasn't dealt with ankle issues during his two-plus years in the NFL, but he's missed seven games due to various health concerns to date. There's no telling if Swift's availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders is in jeopardy, but his status bears watching as the week goes on. Jamaal Williams would be the biggest beneficiary if Swift is limited or out this weekend.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking his condition on a day-by-day basis, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited again Wednesday
Bakhtiari (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday. Bakhtiari sat out Sunday's loss to Minnesota as expected after he was listed with a questionable designation throughout Green Bay's first week of practice. The All-Pro left tackle, who has struggled to find the field since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in January of 2021, appeared to make significant strides in his recovery as he participated in a limited fashion during 11-on-11 drills earlier this September. Bakhtiari's status will be worth keeping a close eye on approaching the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Bears on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Doesn't participate Wednesday
Jewell (calf) did not participate during the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Jewell is still working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him during Denver's season-opening victory over the Seahawks Monday. If the inside linebacker is still not ready to suit up in time for the team's next game against Houston, then Jonas Griffith -- three tackles over 29 defensive snaps played against Seattle -- should see increased reps once again this coming Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win
Penny rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Penny picked up where he left off late last season as Seattle's featured back, as other Seahawks running backs combined for just one rushing attempt. Penny put the ball on the ground at the end of a 26-yard run in the second quarter, but a mix of hustle and awareness from center Austin Blythe to get on top of it ensured that Seattle kept possession. A would-be 23-yard run was erased by a holding penalty in the third, but Penny still averaged a productive 5.0 yards on the carries that counted. The eventual return of rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (hernia) could complicate matters, but Penny should monopolize carries until that point, and Walker may not be ready for his NFL debut when the Seahawks face the 49ers in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Two targets in MNF win
Eskridge caught one of his two targets for no gain in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll had a couple of schemed plays ready for Eskridge, but the 2021 second-round pick couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. Eskridge played just five offensive snaps, which ranked fourth among Seahawks wide receivers and just one ahead of rookie Dareke Young.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
CBS Sports
Matt Ammendola: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Kansas City signed Ammendola to its practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs' regular kicker, Harrison Butker, is still dealing with the ankle sprain he played through Sunday at Arizona, so Ammendola was added as a backup plan in case Butker can't play Thursday versus the Chargers. Ammendola attempted 19 field goals for the Jets in 2021, making 11 of 11 from within 40 yards but just two of eight from 40-plus yards out.
