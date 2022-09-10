Just like the late Queen Elizabeth II, some Cape Codders are gaga about corgis. The dog breed that graced English palaces can also be found cavorting on the beaches and trails of our royally beautiful peninsula. Heck, the Cape Cod Corgi Club has more than 300 members on Facebook, where local folks celebrate their low to the ground besties. "They are clowns," said Elizabeth "Liz" Lewis of Barnstable, who owns five corgis. "They make me laugh every...

ANIMALS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO