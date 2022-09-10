Read full article on original website
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London Thursday grew to more than 4 miles long as tens of thousands of mourners paid their last respects. According to Sky News, the line stretched from Westminster Hall past Tower Bridge and continued to grow. By 10 a.m. the line was over 3 miles long, reaching 4 miles by 1 p.m.
Gaga about corgis: Cape Codders share queen's love of dog breed
Just like the late Queen Elizabeth II, some Cape Codders are gaga about corgis. The dog breed that graced English palaces can also be found cavorting on the beaches and trails of our royally beautiful peninsula. Heck, the Cape Cod Corgi Club has more than 300 members on Facebook, where local folks celebrate their low to the ground besties. "They are clowns," said Elizabeth "Liz" Lewis of Barnstable, who owns five corgis. "They make me laugh every...
Queen Elizabeth II Loved This World Famous Recipe For "Scotch Pancakes," And After Trying Them Myself, I Fancy Them Quite A Lot
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
