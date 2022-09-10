Read full article on original website
Hoptown Idol returns Friday at Sounds at 6
‘Hoptown Idol’ returns at Sounds at 6 in downtown Hopkinsville Friday night. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says several talented participants have already been selected in submitted video auditions and an open mic will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Founders Square. The winner will receive $500 cash and...
Christian County Schools to Host Alumni Event Friday Evening
>HOPKINSVILLE, KY (September 14, 2022) Christian County Public Schools will host the scheduled alumni football event this Friday, September 16 in conjunction with the Hopkinsville High vs. Christian County High Football game. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM with alumni events taking place prior to the start of the game. All former football players and coaches for both teams are invited to attend the pre-game festivities which will be held in front of the Stadium of Champions beginning at 5:30 PM. Alumni and one guest will be admitted to the game for free and alumni will be recognized.
HS Sports Recap/Preview
A dominating performance last night from the Lady Warriors! Showing why they not only took home the KCAA State title last year, but have a chance this season to repeat themselves! Taking on Webster County, they swept the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9. As you can see, the three set sweep would have been dominating enough, but this team went above and beyond to prove their ability. It was almost routine to watch these young ladies communicate and aid each other defensively. To only give up double digits points in one set and that one set was only ten? Remarkable. Also, it should be worth noting, Webster County is not a bad team. Three wins on the season over decent programs like Union County and Hopkins Central tells me the Lady Trojans are not an automatic win, and the Lady Warriors certainly made it seem as if it were a forgone conclusion.
Continental Mills celebrates 90th anniversary, now known as Krusteaz
Continental Mills is celebrating 90 years of operation and they’re looking forward to a successful future with a new name to pave the way. The name is familiar to those who partake of their products, as Continental Mills will be changing their name to The Krusteaz Company. According to a news release, the name change honors the brand’s roots of entrepreneurialism and ingenuity—the company is family owned and operated, with locations in Hopkinsville, Kansas, Illinois and Washington.
Ronald Lewis Agney
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday September 14th at 11am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Lee Grace
(Age 78, of Pyle Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday September 15th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Awards Continue to Pour in for Local College Athletes
Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday. Kentucky now has had a weekly award winner in each of the first two weeks of the season, two of which have been freshmen.
Murray State, KCTCS announce dual admission program
Officials from Murray State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, which includes Hopkinsville Community College, have signed an articulation agreement to deepen its partnership by providing students with additional well-defined and fully integrated pathways from earning an associate degree at KCTCS to a bachelor’s degree from Murray State.
NatureFest comes to Jeffers’ Bend this Saturday
NatureFest returns to Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center this Saturday, where attendees will be able to learn and laugh while enjoying a plethora of activities and events. It will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Robin Charles with the Jeffers’ Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have the usual favorites available—the soil tunnel, canoeing and more—along with some new activities.
Harry Clark Waldrop
(Age 92, of Pembroke) Graveside service will be Thursday September 15th at 10am at Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Salvation Army accepting Angel Tree applications
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is gearing up for their Angel Tree initiative and they’re accepting applications now for those who would benefit from the program. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and says they are accepting applications from those in the community who need a little help this holiday season, and this year you can fill out those applications online.
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
Ann C. Poe
(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Saturday September 17th at 11am at Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rotary hears of growth, upcoming events from Downtown Renaissance District
The Downtown Renaissance District in Hopkinsville is gearing up a slew of events in the coming weeks, and Director Holly Boggess says they continue to see growth and interest in that area. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville Tuesday, Boggess says the district is focused on revitalizing the downtown...
Clarksville orchestra concert to benefit CASA, Grace & Mercy
There will be a joint fundraiser Saturday night at First Baptist Church for Grace and Mercy and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Kira Bailey with CASA says that organization places volunteers in the Family Court system to follow foster children through their proceedings, advocating for the best potential outcome and they could use additional volunteers and board members.
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
Friday is deadline to apply for Mayor’s Youth Council
Friday is the deadline to apply for Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch’s Youth Council. This year’s class will represent the 6th of its kind and all interested high school juniors and seniors in Christian County are encouraged to apply whether students attend public, private, or home schools. Serving on...
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
Second suspect charged in Younglove St. robbery
A second suspect has been served with a Christian County grand jury indictment warrant for his alleged role in a May 10 robbery on Younglove Street. Hopkinsville police served the warrant for complicity to first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon against 25-year old Davontra Burse of Hopkinsville.
