FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
myhorrynews.com
Three Horry County squads receiving votes in state football polls
While the top of the state football rankings are holding relatively constant, three Horry County programs are close to edging their way back into their respective Top 10. Class 4A Myrtle Beach and Class 3A programs Loris and Aynor are each appearing in the receiving votes sections of the most recent South Carolina Prep Football Media Polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Grainger’s passing development on display at Conway
Week after week, Carlton Terry is seeing more out of Devin Grainger. The Conway quarterback has found a variety of ways to improve. And most importantly is how he’s developing as a passer. “Last year, we said we were going to take our time with it and give him...
myhorrynews.com
Bringing pride back: At Loris High, football success just one sign of change
The 17 characters aren’t simply a catchy slogan for Facebook. The second-year Loris principal wanted a motto that would grab people’s attention, get them to emotionally invest back into his school. He went back to what he knew. Bringing Pride Back, either labeled on posters or as a...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach city council provides update on surf park, amphitheater project
For those inclined, some could soon be hanging ten in Myrtle Beach. The purchase of land for a surf park and amphitheater passed the first of two readings by the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday. The project is for about 21 acres shooting the curl between Broadway at the Beach and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
wpde.com
Part of Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach falls into ocean
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews worked quickly Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 to collect pieces of the Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach that fell into the ocean. Officials said debris washed ashore at the 23rd Avenue South beach access and Public Works taped off the area to bring in their machinery to get the large pieces of the pier out of the ocean.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach to buy Midtown Inn, more properties downtown
A downtown Myrtle Beach landmark motel will soon belong to the city. Midtown Inn & Suites, located at 309 8th Avenue North, and six more lots in the downtown area were the parcels the city council agreed to buy on Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the total cost...
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County moves to prohibit lifeguards from selling beach umbrellas, chairs
Horry County Government will soon prohibit lifeguards from renting umbrellas and chairs on county beaches. The county typically contracts with private companies to provide lifeguard services, but those agreements also allow the companies’ lifeguards to rent umbrellas or beach chairs to visitors. The county’s seven-year franchise agreements are expiring in May, and county officials now want lifeguards exclusively focused on beach safety.
Myrtle Beach business owner excited about growth from Municipal Improvement District
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach business owner is excited about the growth from a new Municipal Improvement District (MID), which was approved Aug. 11 by Myrtle Beach City Council. The focus of this project, other than growth, is on keeping current residents and gaining new residents. “We really need more people to […]
Stormy Saturday leads to waterspout on Pawleys Island, power outage and tornado warning in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a waterspout on Pawleys Island. Horry Electric Cooperative’s online […]
WMBF
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar. Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of North Kings Highway at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill. According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach continues land buys for stormwater retention near the Arts & Innovation District
As Myrtle Beach moves forward with redevelopment in the downtown area, city officials are working towards keeping the area from flooding. The city acquired three properties for stormwater retention following approval of two resolutions during city council’s meeting Tuesday. Two properties are located along Balsam Street, with one connecting...
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
Missing Horry County man found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Horry County man who was last seen walking along Highway 17 toward North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and pictures have been removed from the story.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
WMBF
Power restored after vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Power is restored to Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach after a vehicle-utility pole accident knocked out power to over 1,500 customers Monday afternoon. “We have 1543 customers out in North Myrtle Beach,” the power company said. “Crews are on the way.”
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach authorizes purchase of six more parcels to redevelop downtown
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is buying up more pieces of land to help restore the downtown area. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilmembers voted in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The parcels...
myhorrynews.com
He bought old wood from the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Now it could help homeless veterans
Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber. “Something like this pops along...
