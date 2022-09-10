ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise gives boost to nine food pantries

John Jasper said Sunday that he was “the happiest man in Franklin County.”. Jasper, event chairman for the Washington Knights of Columbus, had just concluded the Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise, the Knights’ annual event benefiting area food pantries.
City
Union, MO
Washington Missourian

Celtic Festival returns to Washington, draws even bigger crowds

Jason Stanfield, organizer of the 2022 VFW Celtic Festival, is still tallying the numbers but said this year’s event drew a much bigger crowd and triple the revenue compared with last year’s inaugural event. “I’d say we had well over a thousand people attend,” said Stanfield, who is...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union's Prairie Dell holds off on hiring new teacher

The Union R-XI School District recently approved creating a new fourth-grade teaching position at Prairie Dell Elementary School but ultimately decided to keep three teachers for the current school year. The three fourth grade classes at Prairie Dell now have 24, 25 and 26 students, for an average class size...
UNION, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Travel
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington Holiday Tour to held Dec. 11

After not being held since 2019, the Downtown Washington Holiday Tour will return Dec. 11. The event takes place from 4-7 p.m., featuring homes, short-term Airbnb rentals and businesses around downtown.
WASHINGTON, MO
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in St. Louis 2022

St. Louis is a leading culinary destination. Perhaps no other type of food has impacted the culinary scene in St. Louis than sushi. In fact, St. Louis probably now has more sushi restaurants than any other city in the world. But the abundance of options means there’s a lot of sub-standard sushi out there as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far to find excellent examples of this Japanese specialty that’s much more than just raw fish on a hibiscus-leaf “skewer.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union to produce one more Farmers’ Market

After initially being scheduled to wrap up for the 2022 season on Sept. 9, the Union Farmers’ Market is adding one more date. A special Halloween-themed market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at East Central College’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. The additional date comes after the market was canceled twice in July because of excessive heat.
FOX 2

Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington to host America in Bloom symposium attendees later this month

An estimated 130 attendees of the America in Bloom symposium will be in Washington later this month as part of their annual gathering. “People think that America in Bloom is all about flowers, but it is more than that. It is about community vitality, it is about environmental efforts, it is about historic preservation,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who addressed members of the Washington City Council on Tuesday to promote the upcoming conference.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Traffic Crash on I-44 - Expect Delays

Shortly before 10am a traffic crash occurred between the Washington and Gray summit exits on I-44. First responders were arriving at the scene when the Missourian learned of the accident. Drivers should expect delays in East bound traffic. This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.
WASHINGTON, MO
theshelbyreport.com

American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility

American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
WARREN COUNTY, MO

