Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Johanson, Meyer lead Union runners at Forest Park Festival
Competing in one of the state’s biggest cross country events, Union ran Saturday in the Forest Park Festival. Union’s varsity runners competed in the Gold Division.
Washington Missourian
Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise gives boost to nine food pantries
John Jasper said Sunday that he was “the happiest man in Franklin County.”. Jasper, event chairman for the Washington Knights of Columbus, had just concluded the Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise, the Knights’ annual event benefiting area food pantries.
Amazon workers protest in St. Peters Wednesday
Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.
Missouri Man Charged by City Because He Has Too Many Sunflowers
The world has some big problems right now. This isn't one of them. A Missouri man is being taken to court because the city he lives in believes he has too many sunflowers in his yard. Fox 2 St. Louis visited with Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri. They report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Washington Missourian
Celtic Festival returns to Washington, draws even bigger crowds
Jason Stanfield, organizer of the 2022 VFW Celtic Festival, is still tallying the numbers but said this year’s event drew a much bigger crowd and triple the revenue compared with last year’s inaugural event. “I’d say we had well over a thousand people attend,” said Stanfield, who is...
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)
The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.
Washington Missourian
Union's Prairie Dell holds off on hiring new teacher
The Union R-XI School District recently approved creating a new fourth-grade teaching position at Prairie Dell Elementary School but ultimately decided to keep three teachers for the current school year. The three fourth grade classes at Prairie Dell now have 24, 25 and 26 students, for an average class size...
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington Holiday Tour to held Dec. 11
After not being held since 2019, the Downtown Washington Holiday Tour will return Dec. 11. The event takes place from 4-7 p.m., featuring homes, short-term Airbnb rentals and businesses around downtown.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in St. Louis 2022
St. Louis is a leading culinary destination. Perhaps no other type of food has impacted the culinary scene in St. Louis than sushi. In fact, St. Louis probably now has more sushi restaurants than any other city in the world. But the abundance of options means there’s a lot of sub-standard sushi out there as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far to find excellent examples of this Japanese specialty that’s much more than just raw fish on a hibiscus-leaf “skewer.”
Only veterinarian office in De Soto plans $3.5M expansion
The only veterinarian office in De Soto has its eye on a $3.5 million expansion that would move the practice down the street.
Washington Missourian
Union to produce one more Farmers’ Market
After initially being scheduled to wrap up for the 2022 season on Sept. 9, the Union Farmers’ Market is adding one more date. A special Halloween-themed market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at East Central College’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. The additional date comes after the market was canceled twice in July because of excessive heat.
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
Washington Missourian
Washington to host America in Bloom symposium attendees later this month
An estimated 130 attendees of the America in Bloom symposium will be in Washington later this month as part of their annual gathering. “People think that America in Bloom is all about flowers, but it is more than that. It is about community vitality, it is about environmental efforts, it is about historic preservation,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who addressed members of the Washington City Council on Tuesday to promote the upcoming conference.
Washington Missourian
Traffic Crash on I-44 - Expect Delays
Shortly before 10am a traffic crash occurred between the Washington and Gray summit exits on I-44. First responders were arriving at the scene when the Missourian learned of the accident. Drivers should expect delays in East bound traffic. This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.
theshelbyreport.com
American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility
American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
Comments / 0