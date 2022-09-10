ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.
BBC

Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'

Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday

Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Why thousands of young Australians are giving up on their jobs and doing the bare minimum as 'quiet quitting' takes off

The controversial practice of 'quiet quitting' will never be the best solution for burnt-out workers but it's up to bosses to stop it from happening, a workplace expert says. Gen-Z and millennial workers have been driving the so-called 'quiet quitting' trend, where they stay in their job but refuse to do more work than they're contractually-obliged to, including working only their exact hours.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation continue to threaten living standards of millions of workers – Unite

The living standards of workers are still being hit by the cost-of-living crisis, say unions, with little sign that the latest inflation figures will halt the threat of growing industrial unrest in the coming months.Union leaders pointed to the RPI rate of inflation, which was unchanged at 12.3% in August, and is still being quoted by unions as an example of how prices are soaring.Unite has announced another eight-day strike at the port of Felixstowe, saying a 7% rise plus £500 effectively a pay cut, and similar arguments are being made in other disputes.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Rocketing...
BUSINESS
BBC

Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture

An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
U.K.
BBC

Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen

A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
WORLD
The Independent

John Lewis hands £500 support payout to workers as losses widen amid cost crisis

Retail giant the John Lewis Partnership has revealed it slumped to a £99 million half-year loss as it said it chose to “forgo” profit to help staff and customers through the cost-of-living crisis.The employee-owned group announced a £500 one-off payment to full-time workers, with a pro-rata amount for those working part-time, as it stepped up efforts to support staff.It also said it is increasing by 4% the entry level pay for employees – known as “partners” within the group – which will cost it £10 million over the second half as part of a £45 million support package.But the measures,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cambridge: The time the Queen insisted on planting a tree aged 93

A Cambridge professor has recalled the time the Queen insisted she planted a tree in the city aged 93, despite palace staff saying she would only supervise the occasion. The Queen visited the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 2019, almost a century after her grandmother, Mary, planted a tree at the site.
U.K.
Refinery29

The Housing Crisis Is Accelerating Our Relationships

When Danielle*, 32, moved in with her then-partner Michael in 2019, they had only been dating for five months. She had just got back to London after living abroad and she wasn’t making much money as a nanny. Michael was also struggling on a low publishing salary and so it seemed like there was only one housing option that made sense: Danielle should move into Michael’s shared house.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Queen's funeral: 'Extraordinary' to invite China, senior Tories say

The Chinese government's invitation to the Queen's funeral should be withdrawn, some MPs and peers say. Senior Tory MPs Tim Loughton and Sir Iain Duncan Smith are among those who have written to the foreign secretary to express concern. They said it was "extraordinary" that the "architects" of genocide against...
WORLD

