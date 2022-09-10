Read full article on original website
Gold Star families love America 'passionately': Lessons from nonprofit's commemorative journey
A group of American veterans embarked on a cross-country journey to remember the fallen, completing their trek this past Sunday — on the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11. Project RELO, a nonprofit organization based in Grayling, Michigan, which connects veterans with corporate leaders to secure employment, launched...
2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC
WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Between 75 and 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
Federal prosecutors in Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby case want witnesses excluded or trial delayed
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to either exclude witness testimony or delay the trial in their case against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The prosecutors want the judge to either exclude witness testimony or delay the trial in order to find expert witnesses that they can get to testify, according to FOX 45.
