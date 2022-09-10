Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
WTVC
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
WSMV
When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Rally in the Valley is September 17
Christian Youth Outreach (CYO) is hosting their third annual Rally in the Valley on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Harris Park in Dunlap. “This is a free event for our community, music with a message,” said youth leader Cindy Widick. “Our theme message is Psalm 105:2: ‘Sing to Him; sing praise to Him; tell of all His wonderful acts’!”
WTVCFOX
How it started, how it's going: CFD shares adorable photos of future & current firefighter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a rare thing to capture a moment on film showing a child staring down their future career. Fortunately the Chattanooga Fire Department has a new firefighter whose mother snapped the right shots at the right time. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) shared some adorable photos...
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
WTVCFOX
'Party zones' popping up in Hamilton County thanks to vacation rentals, commissioner says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Hamilton County Commissioner says he has concerns with short term vacation rentals. At Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Gene-O Shipley says he has heard concerns from people who live near homes that are rented through companies like Airbnb. He says...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
East Tennessee food bank receives $235,000 grant from Publix
Publix is stepping up to hunger action month by donating $5.6 million to over 300 food banks, with over $225,000 going to a local food bank.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Health Department holding bivalent COVID booster events this weekend
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Health Department is holding multiple bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine events this weekend. On Saturday, September 17th Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for...
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
WTVC
Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Person of interest sought for shooting investigation in Catoosa County
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent shooting in Rossville. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Facebook page says the incident happened on September 8th on Nawaka Avenue in Rossville. CCSO says a man was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 14
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
WTVC
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
WTVCFOX
Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI
LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
WTVC
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
