13newsnow.com
Battle of the Bay likely to be closer than records appear
NORFOLK, Va. — At first glance the 757's most storied matchup may feel a bit lopsided this season. Hampton University has stormed to a 2-0 season start behind an offense averaging over 400 yards a game. Norfolk State is winless, and gained just 326 yards total on the year.
13newsnow.com
What time is it? It's 'Joel time' at Kellam High School
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you happen to make it to a Kellam boys volleyball game this season, don’t be surprised when you hear the crowd chanting, “Joel time!” which was coined in their quarterfinal game against Ocean Lakes last season. The Knights have become a...
WTKR
Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
13newsnow.com
13News Now Vault: 28 years ago this week, The Dome came down in Virginia Beach
The future is bright for the old dome site in Virginia Beach. Construction on a new surf park and entertainment center could begin this fall.
NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend
It's happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
WAVY News 10
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
Augusta Free Press
Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
Traffic Alert: School bus routes in Suffolk impacted due to downed power line
SUFFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is on the scene of a downed power line that is impacting school bus routes in Suffolk, according to a spokesperson. Buses coming and going from Forest Glen Middle School, which is on Forest Glen Drive, may experience a change in route or delay due to the downed line.
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
USS Harry S Truman carrier returns to Norfolk on Monday
Two Navy sailors will step foot on U.S. soil for the first time as citizens on Monday, as they return from deployment aboard the USS Harry S. Truman on Monday.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk jurors start to deliberate in Dooley trial
Lawyers from both sides just wrapped up their arguments. The defense attorney said no evidence puts Rashad Dooley at the scene.
13newsnow.com
Woman brandishes gun at Norfolk school bus
A woman faces charges after brandishing a gun at a school bus driver in Norfolk. It happened at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Gloucester girl found safe
GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: A few minutes after 3 p.m. the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the girl was found safe, but out of the area. The sheriff's office was working on reuniting her with her family. At the request of the sheriff's office, we've removed her name and...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Man shot early Sunday in Portsmouth
Police say a man was shot around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard.
