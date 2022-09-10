ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Battle of the Bay likely to be closer than records appear

NORFOLK, Va. — At first glance the 757's most storied matchup may feel a bit lopsided this season. Hampton University has stormed to a 2-0 season start behind an offense averaging over 400 yards a game. Norfolk State is winless, and gained just 326 yards total on the year.
What time is it? It's 'Joel time' at Kellam High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you happen to make it to a Kellam boys volleyball game this season, don’t be surprised when you hear the crowd chanting, “Joel time!” which was coined in their quarterfinal game against Ocean Lakes last season. The Knights have become a...
Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
3 Headed Monster Tour in Norfolk, VA Oct 27, 2022 – presale password

A 3 Headed Monster Tour presale code is available below!! For a very short time you can order your very own tickets before anyone else!. Right now is the time to get your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets as quickly as you can to see 3 Headed Monster Tour in Norfolk, VA!!
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Gloucester girl found safe

GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: A few minutes after 3 p.m. the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the girl was found safe, but out of the area. The sheriff's office was working on reuniting her with her family. At the request of the sheriff's office, we've removed her name and...
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
