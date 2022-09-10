Read full article on original website
COC Adds 12 College NOW! Classes For High School Juniors, Seniors To Fall 2022 Schedule
College of the Canyons, (COC) has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule. These classes are set to help high school students get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration, according to COC officials. College NOW! courses...
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
College Of The Canyons Has A New Program For Those With High School Diplomas Or GEDs
When Santa Clarita residents think of where one should go seeking a new opportunity for education or job skills, College of the Canyons (COC) is their number one thought. COC is the Santa Clarita community college that locals know has helped so many people, of all different kinds of work, education, ethnic and spiritual backgrounds to complete an education and get skills for jobs.
Laura Arrowsmith Steps Down from SUSD Board
Laura Arrowsmith announced Tuesday that she is stepping down from the Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Board. Arrowsmith represented area 2 of the District and even served as the board president for a short time. Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it...
Local Legends: Celebrities With Ties To Santa Clarita
There’s something special about Santa Clarita. It’s a city that has an amazing year-round climate, with that California sunshine beaming down most days. There’s the beautiful natural landscapes that surround it on all sides, gifting the opportunity to get back to nature, and go on some amazing hiking adventures. Plus, even though it’s seen as a more relaxing place than the nearby Los Angeles, it’s also jam-packed with plenty of cultural delights that make living here never boring, along with a plethora of buzzing nightlife activities available.
Whitaker Plumbing In Santa Clarita Strives To Be Your Go-To Plumber
Whitaker Plumbing is a family owned business that practices fair pricing and treating their customers how they want to be treated. “At Whitaker Plumbing, we believe that customer satisfaction should always be a top priority. By focusing on reliable, honest and affordable service, we have created a formula for success. Our reputation among satisfied customers speaks for itself. We want to be your go-to contractor for plumbing issues of all varieties, from simple clogs and leaks to the installation and servicing of major appliances like water heaters. It’s all part of a day’s work for us” – Whitaker Plumbing Website.
Suspicious Noise Leads To Arrest Of Canyon Country Burglar
A suspicious noise call led to the arrest of a Canyon Country burglar on Sunday morning. On Sunday, at approximately 3 a.m. deputies responded to a call on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita regarding a suspicious noise disturbance where they found a man had broken into a laundry room, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita History – SCVHistory.com – A Critical Piece Of Our Heritage
The Santa Clarita City Council will vote on an item at Tuesday’s meeting to take over the website and historical archive of the Santa Clarita Valley’s, SCVHistory.com. The website was created by Leon Worden as a labor of love in 1996. Over the years the site has grown.
COC To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of EMT Program
College of the Canyons plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, later this week, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch...
Mission Valley Bank Is Known By Santa Clarita Residents As Trustworthy
Ever since its 2001 founding as a small independent Santa Clarita bank, Mission Valley Bank has worked to protect its clients’ money and help them to build wealth. Mission Valley Bank ranks among the top small, independent banks in the Santa Clarita Valley due to its commitment to customers, modern banking solutions, and friendly service.
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
For A Rooftop Dinner With Amazing Wine, Visit Reyes Winery On Main
Reyes Winery on Main is the name of a Santa Clarita restaurant that is synonymous with delicious food and strikingly tasty wines. For your next party, graduation event, brunch date or special dinner, visit Reyes Winery on Main and enjoy a lovely evening of great wine and food and views from their rooftop bar.
Man Found Dead In Newhall Parking Lot Identified
A man who was found dead in a Newhall parking lot last week has been identified. 55-year-old Joseph Lozano, a resident of Santa Clarita, was found deceased in the parking lot of a facilities building for the Newhall School District near 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road last Tuesday night, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
City Votes To Grant Funds To Preserve SCV History
The Santa Clarita City Council voted to help with funding for upgrades to the SCVHistory.com site, a critical move to preserve Santa Clarita’s historical archives. SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV. The site was established in 1996 and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats.
Felony-Related Incidents Take Over Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Felony-related incidents accounted for 50 percent of Santa Clarita weekend arrests. From Friday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11, 22 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A Royal Suite In Santa Clarita Has Furniture And Appliances To Make Your House A Home
Save big on bedroom, dining room, and living room furniture at A Royal Suite in Santa Clarita. If you’ve put a fresh coat of paint on your walls or just added an addition to your home, you may be in need of furniture to complete your new look. A Royal Suite in Santa Clarita has unique and customizable furniture for every room in your home.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies To Support Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is seeking ‘Allies’ to work one on one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. FYI Volunteers can help foster youth get needed resources, and provide guidance and encouragement as they complete post-secondary education training, officials said.
Keller Williams To Hold Grand Opening For New Office In Santa Clarita
Keller Williams VIP Properties is set to hold a grand opening for their new office in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon. The grand opening is set to take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the new Keller Williams location on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. “We are very excited to...
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’Soleil Threatens Legal Action Against KHTS
B’Soleil, a Santa Clarita based on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country has threatened legal action yet continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do...
