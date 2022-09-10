Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva first faceoff for boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Monday’s press conference. Paul (5-0) will take on the challenge many people have been asking for when he takes on former longtime UFC middleweight champ Silva (3-1) in an eight-round bout at 187 pounds on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
SkySports
Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Jamaine Ortiz with assurance of undisputed title challenge against Devin Haney or George Kambosos if he wins
Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to action on October 29 when he boxes Jamaine Ortiz at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be the first time Lomachenko has boxed since December. Earlier this year he shelved plans to fight for all the lightweight world titles when he returned to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down
Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Can Canelo Avoid Pacquiao's 2012?
To a sizable portion of the boxing fan base, a decisive Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez win over Gennadiy Golovkin (DAZN PPV) would be a first. For that sizable portion, Alvarez hasn’t really ever defeated Golovkin at all. Their second fight, a majority decision in 2018 scored for Alvarez, was razor...
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson Returns on Wasserman Card at University of Bolton Stadium
The undefeated Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) joins Wasserman Boxing’s Fight Night as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm. In his way stands another ‘El Yacare’, or ‘The Alligator’, but this time...
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
UFC・
MMAmania.com
Video: Fighter walk-off TKOs YouTube critic mid-interview, finishes chat like a champ
If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. A YouTuber by the name of Sadek has found that out the hard way. Speaking to Polish journalist, Monika Laskowska, for a recent interview, Sadek was minding his own business, answering questions before he was suddenly struck out of nowhere by Polish Welterweight prospect, Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik. According to MMA.pl, Sadek has been a very vocal critic of Roslik’s, which presumably led to the fighter’s actions that were caught on camera in the embedded video above. Despite being clearly shaken up after falling and knocking over the promotional wall, Sadek got up dazed and continued speaking with Laskowska, wiping blood from his mouth.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker
Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+
The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
Simona Halep ends tennis season, cites nose surgery, mental exhaustion
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Tennis star Simona Halep underwent nose surgery and won't return until next season, she announced Thursday on social media. She also said she is mentally exhausted as a result of her early exit from the U.S. Open. Halep cited worsening "problems with breathing for many years."...
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr: Former heavyweight champ throws down the gauntlet
Andy Ruiz Jr has taken to Twitter to formally confirm his desire to meet Deontay Wilder in the ring. Wilder has not fought since his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury, but has recently returned to training and will be going toe-to-toe with Robert Helenius next month. Presuming Wilder wins his...
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin Eyes Joshua: I Want To Show Him That He Never Fought The Real Me
Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin is pushing forward with the strong belief that he has a 'chance against anyone' in the weight class - including top names like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In January, Martin met Luis Ortiz in a crossroads showdown. He was ahead in the fight...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia: GGG Will Try F------ Hardest To Get KO, But I Think Canelo Wins
Former four division world champion Mikey Garcia is backing IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the upcoming trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin. The two rivals will collide on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is coming off a twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Canelo-Golovkin III: PPV Price For Non-DAZN Subscribers In U.S. Is $84.99
Canelo Alvarez’s second DAZN Pay-Per-View fight Saturday night will cost fans $5 more than the Mexican superstar’s debut on that platform. DAZN subscribers in the United States can purchase the card headlined by Alvarez and his rival, Gennadiy Golovkin, for $64.99. DAZN costs $19.99 on a monthly basis, thus the total financial commitment to buy their third fight is almost $85.
Boxing Scene
Team Joshua: We Accepted All Terms Presented For A Fight Dec 3rd
Anthony Joshua’s management company say that they have accepted terms for a fight with Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3. 258 Management tweeted that they accepted terms last Friday but that it was agreed to halt all communications due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Comments / 0