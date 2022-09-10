ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Jamaine Ortiz with assurance of undisputed title challenge against Devin Haney or George Kambosos if he wins

Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to action on October 29 when he boxes Jamaine Ortiz at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be the first time Lomachenko has boxed since December. Earlier this year he shelved plans to fight for all the lightweight world titles when he returned to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down

Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Boxing#I Won#Combat#Bally
Boxing Scene

Can Canelo Avoid Pacquiao's 2012?

To a sizable portion of the boxing fan base, a decisive Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez win over Gennadiy Golovkin (DAZN PPV) would be a first. For that sizable portion, Alvarez hasn’t really ever defeated Golovkin at all. Their second fight, a majority decision in 2018 scored for Alvarez, was razor...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match

LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Troy Williamson Returns on Wasserman Card at University of Bolton Stadium

The undefeated Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) joins Wasserman Boxing’s Fight Night as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm. In his way stands another ‘El Yacare’, or ‘The Alligator’, but this time...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Fighter walk-off TKOs YouTube critic mid-interview, finishes chat like a champ

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. A YouTuber by the name of Sadek has found that out the hard way. Speaking to Polish journalist, Monika Laskowska, for a recent interview, Sadek was minding his own business, answering questions before he was suddenly struck out of nowhere by Polish Welterweight prospect, Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik. According to MMA.pl, Sadek has been a very vocal critic of Roslik’s, which presumably led to the fighter’s actions that were caught on camera in the embedded video above. Despite being clearly shaken up after falling and knocking over the promotional wall, Sadek got up dazed and continued speaking with Laskowska, wiping blood from his mouth.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+

The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo-Golovkin III: PPV Price For Non-DAZN Subscribers In U.S. Is $84.99

Canelo Alvarez’s second DAZN Pay-Per-View fight Saturday night will cost fans $5 more than the Mexican superstar’s debut on that platform. DAZN subscribers in the United States can purchase the card headlined by Alvarez and his rival, Gennadiy Golovkin, for $64.99. DAZN costs $19.99 on a monthly basis, thus the total financial commitment to buy their third fight is almost $85.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Team Joshua: We Accepted All Terms Presented For A Fight Dec 3rd

Anthony Joshua’s management company say that they have accepted terms for a fight with Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3. 258 Management tweeted that they accepted terms last Friday but that it was agreed to halt all communications due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy