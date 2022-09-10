Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Battle of the Bay likely to be closer than records appear
NORFOLK, Va. — At first glance the 757's most storied matchup may feel a bit lopsided this season. Hampton University has stormed to a 2-0 season start behind an offense averaging over 400 yards a game. Norfolk State is winless, and gained just 326 yards total on the year.
What time is it? It's 'Joel time' at Kellam High School
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you happen to make it to a Kellam boys volleyball game this season, don’t be surprised when you hear the crowd chanting, “Joel time!” which was coined in their quarterfinal game against Ocean Lakes last season. The Knights have become a...
One hit helped Norcom's Jaden Ratliff cherish football more than ever
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — There was one thing about football that stuck out to Norcom's Jaden Ratliff growing up. "Just love to hit," he said. "I just love to hit people." He's taken the art of tackling very seriously. A consensus three-star safety, Ratliff has offers from Old Dominion, Maryland, Buffalo, and Campbell, while he's also heard from Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Virginia Beach woman helps to save man's life inside Jersey Mike's
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman jumped into action to save a man suffering from a medical emergency. “At the moment, I felt like I could’ve just left the world at that time,” Jim O'Neal said. Jim O’Neal has a simple routine on Thursday nights....
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature Codi Bigsby search
HAMPTON, Va. — A show on the Investigation Discovery channel will feature a segment on the search for Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old boy from Hampton reported missing in late January. The "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the channel and...
Man shot Sunday night in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Woman dead following crash in Hampton on Briarfield Road
According to a tweet from Hampton Police, they are currently on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road.
2022 Suffolk Peanut Fest to honor 9/11 anniversary
Come Oct. 7, Barakey and others will be able to pay those respects in a more direct, more meaningful way.
Norfolk jurors start to deliberate in Dooley trial
Lawyers from both sides just wrapped up their arguments. The defense attorney said no evidence puts Rashad Dooley at the scene.
University Climbs in New U.S. News Rankings
U.S. News ranks Christopher Newport #2 in Public Regional Universities in the South. Christopher Newport University has moved up again in the new 2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings. The University is ranked #5 among the 135 southern public and private universities. Christopher Newport continues to be the highest...
Woman dies in Virginia Beach car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police officers were called to a deadly crash in the 3700 block of Indian River Road Friday night, the department said. That's a rural section of the road near the North Landing River. Once they got to the crash, around 11:15 p.m., officers found...
MAKING A MARK: Chesapeake man impacts communities through music, clothing and more
"Liq from the Peake" has music available on most major-streaming platforms. He hopes that his clean music will be listened to by all ages.
