Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Battle of the Bay likely to be closer than records appear

NORFOLK, Va. — At first glance the 757's most storied matchup may feel a bit lopsided this season. Hampton University has stormed to a 2-0 season start behind an offense averaging over 400 yards a game. Norfolk State is winless, and gained just 326 yards total on the year.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

What time is it? It's 'Joel time' at Kellam High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you happen to make it to a Kellam boys volleyball game this season, don’t be surprised when you hear the crowd chanting, “Joel time!” which was coined in their quarterfinal game against Ocean Lakes last season. The Knights have become a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

One hit helped Norcom's Jaden Ratliff cherish football more than ever

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — There was one thing about football that stuck out to Norcom's Jaden Ratliff growing up. "Just love to hit," he said. "I just love to hit people." He's taken the art of tackling very seriously. A consensus three-star safety, Ratliff has offers from Old Dominion, Maryland, Buffalo, and Campbell, while he's also heard from Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

Ellmers' gift gives ODU baseball stadium effort a big boost

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 2021 was an historic year for Old Dominion's baseball program. It also showed where the program needed to go. The Monarchs grabbed the number 16 national seed, earning the right to host an NCAA Regional. However, the facilities were determined to be sub-par and not up to standards for holding the opening round of the tournament, so ODU was forced to hold its regional in Columbia, South Carolina.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

South Central High head football coach steps down

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA
cnu.edu

University Climbs in New U.S. News Rankings

U.S. News ranks Christopher Newport #2 in Public Regional Universities in the South. Christopher Newport University has moved up again in the new 2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings. The University is ranked #5 among the 135 southern public and private universities. Christopher Newport continues to be the highest...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Woman dies in Virginia Beach car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police officers were called to a deadly crash in the 3700 block of Indian River Road Friday night, the department said. That's a rural section of the road near the North Landing River. Once they got to the crash, around 11:15 p.m., officers found...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

