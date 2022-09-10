DALTON, Ga. — The Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center on Sept. 16 with special guests Lee Newton and Taylor Sanders. Larry, Steve and Rudy will fill the Convention Center with their legendary harmonies on hits like All the Gold in California, Broken Lady, and Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer To You). The Gatlin Brothers have been making music together for more than 65 years from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall and continue to impress audiences with their stellar performances. Before the Gatlin Brothers take the stage, singer/songwriter Lee Newton will bless the audience with her moving original songs and her interpretations of classic country hits. Newton won 2020 Josie Music Awards vocalist of the year, 2021 JMA EP Album of the year, and is also up for seven nominations this year. She has opened for Ronnie Milsap, Diamond Rio, and Ronnie McDowell. Working Girl Blues, the first single from her new album UnLEEshed, has topped the Indie music chart. Country pop artist, Taylor Sanders, will open the show with her powerhouse vocals. Sanders combines her unique artistic style with her dance-driven stage shows, bringing a sassy twang, a spunky vibe, and a bouncing beat. Taylor has gained recognition for her cover and visual presentation of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and is set to release her new country pop single, Firecracker, this Fall.

