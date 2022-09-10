ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, TN

WTVC

Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Red Bank, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Red Bank, TN
Soddy-daisy, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Rally in the Valley is September 17

Christian Youth Outreach (CYO) is hosting their third annual Rally in the Valley on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Harris Park in Dunlap. “This is a free event for our community, music with a message,” said youth leader Cindy Widick. “Our theme message is Psalm 105:2: ‘Sing to Him; sing praise to Him; tell of all His wonderful acts’!”
DUNLAP, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT

The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary

(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo

The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 14

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center

DALTON, Ga. — The Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center on Sept. 16 with special guests Lee Newton and Taylor Sanders. Larry, Steve and Rudy will fill the Convention Center with their legendary harmonies on hits like All the Gold in California, Broken Lady, and Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer To You). The Gatlin Brothers have been making music together for more than 65 years from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall and continue to impress audiences with their stellar performances. Before the Gatlin Brothers take the stage, singer/songwriter Lee Newton will bless the audience with her moving original songs and her interpretations of classic country hits. Newton won 2020 Josie Music Awards vocalist of the year, 2021 JMA EP Album of the year, and is also up for seven nominations this year. She has opened for Ronnie Milsap, Diamond Rio, and Ronnie McDowell. Working Girl Blues, the first single from her new album UnLEEshed, has topped the Indie music chart. Country pop artist, Taylor Sanders, will open the show with her powerhouse vocals. Sanders combines her unique artistic style with her dance-driven stage shows, bringing a sassy twang, a spunky vibe, and a bouncing beat. Taylor has gained recognition for her cover and visual presentation of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and is set to release her new country pop single, Firecracker, this Fall.
DALTON, GA

