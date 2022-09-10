Raleigh's win against Taylorsville marks first back-to-back wins over the Tartars in nearly 32 years

Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (six, four, two; FB: three) (zero, eight, one; FB: eight) (eight, eight, seven, six; FB: three) (six, six, four, seven; FB: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. Powerball. 09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3. (nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball:...
Warren Allen Holifield
Warren Holifield of Soso, MS died peacefully in his home on September 7, 2022. Warren was born on August 21, 1957 in Jackson, Mississippi, but spent his school years in Taylorsville, MS. He was a talented trumpet player and still enjoyed playing the trumpet well into adulthood. He was an avid athlete and proudly wore #44 on his basketball jersey where he played on the varsity team at Taylorsville High. He graduated for Taylorsville High School and graduated from William Carey College.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (six, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $358,000.
WAPT
Jackson State kicker named SWAC specialist of the week; gives funny recruiting story
Kicker Alejandro Mata said Jackson State Director of Player Personnel Otis Riddley called him with an offer in the middle of a high school chemistry test. When asked if he passed, Mata immediately responded," Oh yeah, 98."
Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are anxious to take the field back at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The post Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (six, six, four, seven; FB: eight)
Betty Jean Hawkins-Johnson
Betty Jean Hawkins-Johnson, 88, passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Raleigh, MS. A native of Raleigh, MS, Betty’s faith kept her strong. She was a member of Double Church. She loved to chat with anybody, and her piano playing could fill a room with joy. Betty received her masters degree in education and taught many children throughout her career. Betty was a devout Christian.
George Michael "Mike" Gandy
George Michael “Mike” Gandy, 73 of Mize, MS passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born Tuesday, August 2, 1949, in Raleigh, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel...
Gerald "Latrelle" Touchstone
Gerald “Latrelle” Touchstone of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi. Latrelle graduated from Ellisville High School in 1961. He received his Masters Degree in School Administration from the University of Southern...
Charlotte Jean Patrick Jenkins
Charlotte Jean Patrick, age 78, of Laurel, MS passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Tuscaloosa, AL to Richard Patrick and Lois Watts Bryant, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Wayne Patrick. She...
Herbert Wayne Hutto
Herbert Wayne Hutto, Sr. age 79 of Laurel, MS passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Wednesday, October 7, 1942 in Laurel, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. Bill...
Melissa Jane Bush
Melissa Jane Bush, age 50 of Laurel, MS passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Tuesday, May 30, 1972 in Laurel, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge...
Hazel Marie Mann
Hazel Marie Mann, 86 of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Thursday, August 27, 1936 in Inverness, Mississippi. She was retired from General Motors. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Johnson Peterson. Survivors include...
Terry James Weems
Terry J. Weems was born to J.O. and Bessie Weems on January 1, 1942 in Carthage, MS. His family moved to Laurel, MS when he was a young boy. He passed away peacefully in his home on September 8, 2022. T.J., as he was affectionately known, retired from Bell South...
Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
Man arrested in connection to Hattiesburg shooting case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing a hindering prosecution charge in connection to a shooting case in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Aguilar, 18, of Hattiesburg, was arrested for refusing to cooperate in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation that happened on Myrtle Street in May 2022. No one […]
WDAM-TV
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped serious injury Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County. Moselle and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59, just north of the Moselle exit. The driver self-extricated herself from the Mercedes C-300...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
Doris Ruth Ledbetter
Doris Ruth Ledbetter was born March 1, 1936 in Jones County, Mississippi to Hubert and Zora Moss. She was one of twelve children. Doris was a dedicated member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church and the WMA. She was led to witness to everyone about her Lord and Savior. Doris often sacrificed her time picking up kids to take them to church.
