Raleigh's win against Taylorsville marks first back-to-back wins over the Tartars in nearly 32 years

Warren Holifield of Soso, MS died peacefully in his home on September 7, 2022. Warren was born on August 21, 1957 in Jackson, Mississippi, but spent his school years in Taylorsville, MS. He was a talented trumpet player and still enjoyed playing the trumpet well into adulthood. He was an avid athlete and proudly wore #44 on his basketball jersey where he played on the varsity team at Taylorsville High. He graduated for Taylorsville High School and graduated from William Carey College.

SOSO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO