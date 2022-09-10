ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Comments / 0

Related
deltadailynews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event

Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
GREENWOOD, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko Student Taken to Hospital

On Wednesday at 4:26pm, officers and EMS responded to Kosciusko High School for a student that had fallen on the track and was foaming at the mouth. They were quickly transported to Baptist Attala.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Greenwood, MS
Sports
Greenwood, MS
Education
City
Greenwood, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
wtva.com

Arrest made after Winona shooting that left one dead, one wounded

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Grenada is charged with murder and aggravated assault following the Friday shooting of two people in Winona that killed one person and wounded another. Police arrested Daniel Cordell, Junior, 21, without any problems just one day after the shooting of Derric Suddoth...
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

A Shoplifter, an MVA, and Trespassing in Attala News

On Tuesday at 2:35pm, an officer was requested to for a report or a shoplifter at the convenience store at the corner of Hwy 43 and Love Road. At 3:23pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle MVA in the Sullivan’s parking lot. At 7:47pm, officer reported a subject arrested for...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Saints#Lions#Bowling#American Football#Highschoolsports#Delta Streets Academy#Sylva Bay Academy#Delta Streets
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Former state park closed amid grisly find

ROSEDALE - The former Great River Road State Park was shut down Sunday night by the Mayor of Rosedale. The park no longer falls under the oversight of the State of Mississippi, and the property is now owned by the West Bolivar School District. Witnesses tell The Delta News the...
ROSEDALE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy