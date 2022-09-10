Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event
Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Student Taken to Hospital
On Wednesday at 4:26pm, officers and EMS responded to Kosciusko High School for a student that had fallen on the track and was foaming at the mouth. They were quickly transported to Baptist Attala.
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
21-year-old Mississippi woman killed in head-on collision
A 21-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday. Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life in an attempt to rescue the woman, later identified as Skylar Cassie Beliew, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Beliew’s vehicle reportedly collided with a pickup truck before 4 p.m. Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Arrest made after Winona shooting that left one dead, one wounded
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Grenada is charged with murder and aggravated assault following the Friday shooting of two people in Winona that killed one person and wounded another. Police arrested Daniel Cordell, Junior, 21, without any problems just one day after the shooting of Derric Suddoth...
wtva.com
Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
breezynews.com
A Shoplifter, an MVA, and Trespassing in Attala News
On Tuesday at 2:35pm, an officer was requested to for a report or a shoplifter at the convenience store at the corner of Hwy 43 and Love Road. At 3:23pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle MVA in the Sullivan’s parking lot. At 7:47pm, officer reported a subject arrested for...
Catalytic converters stolen from Mississippi hospital parking lot
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual responsible for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a Mississippi hospital parking lot. Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers report that the Kosciusko Police Department is looking for suspects involved in the thefts in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
deltanews.tv
Former state park closed amid grisly find
ROSEDALE - The former Great River Road State Park was shut down Sunday night by the Mayor of Rosedale. The park no longer falls under the oversight of the State of Mississippi, and the property is now owned by the West Bolivar School District. Witnesses tell The Delta News the...
Comments / 0