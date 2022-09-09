ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Prep Football: Apple Valley stumps Victor Valley in 53rd edition of the Bell Game

By Jason Reed
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago

Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Apple Valley football team pulled into Ray Moore Stadium with an escort from the Apple Valley Fire Department.

Apple Valley’s arrival was the most dramatic part of the 53rd edition of the Bell Game as the Sun Devils coasted to a 48-6 victory over Victor Valley on Friday night.

“Our fire department has escorted us here the last couple of years that we've come here to play,” Apple Valley head coach Kyle Godfrey said. “Right before you come up the hill on Highway 18 they have the fire truck with the American flag out. We love our fire department and love our town.”

Godfrey admitted that showing up late was an added twist that he brought to the tradition. Apple Valley has a mantra that as soon as the bus travels through the rocks near the Mojave River on Highway 18, the players strap up their helmets to “get ready for business.”

“If we’re going to strap it up on the bus I don't want to go back to the locker room when the kids are ready to go,” Godfrey laughed.

Apple Valley has now won 11 straight Bell Games, dating back to 2011, and lead the all-time series 38-15.

It was all Apple Valley from the opening whistle. The Sun Devils quickly drove down the field on the opening drive of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead. The defense then did what it would do all game, shutting down the Jackrabbits completely at the line of scrimmage.

Victor Valley had -18 yards of offense with an interception at halftime.

Apple Valley scored its 34th point of the game just a minute into the second quarter, sparking the running clock then on Victor Valley’s ensuing drive. From there, Godfrey and his team could count down the minutes until securing yet another victory in this long-standing rivalry game.

“This game still means everything to the community and our student population. You see our stands here, we had a heck of a crowd,” Godfrey said. “There was a documentary done by our program that we showed the kids in sixth period. It means something to the community and we are trying to keep the tradition alive. The kids got a sense of that after watching that documentary.”

What it means

Apple Valley continued its dominance in the Bell Game and asserted itself as the top team in the High Desert. This was the Sun Devils’ first High Desert opponent after having the hardest opening schedule of any team in the area. Victor Valley won't have a tougher opponent the rest of the season.

Key plays

Aiden Sanchez kicked off the scoring barrage for the Sun Devils on his first carry of the game. Sanchez’s number was called from the two yard-line and he delivered by punching the ball through the middle of the defensive line.

Defensive end Jirah Leaupepetele got an opportunity to carry the ball and made the most of it. The junior took the hand-off from eight yards out and found a seam up the middle to put Apple Valley ahead 34-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaM3M_0hpercC200

Jaishawn Clark provided Victor Valley with its only score of the game by coming down with a jump-ball in the end zone from 20 yards out in the fourth quarter.

By the numbers

6 — The number of different Sun Devils to score a touchdown in the game.

42 — The average margin of victory in Apple Valley’s 11-straight Bell Game victories.

2 — The number of Victor Valley plays that went for positive yardage in the first half.

Game balls

Quarterback Noah Celie led the offense with four first-half passing touchdowns. These passing touchdowns alone combined for 219 yards. Celie finished with 265 yards on 8-15 passing with one interception.

Junior Jacob Wilkerson scored his first two touchdowns of the season and extended his receiving yards lead on the Sun Devils. Wilkerson’s two catches were both for touchdowns and combined for 120 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9S3C_0hpercC200

They said it

Leaupepetele on his touchdown: “I told my coach that wherever I get the ball that I am going to score from because that is my one chance. So when he looked at me on the sideline and pointed at me to go in I knew I was gonna score. When I touched the ball and saw an open hole because the o-line is so good, I knew I was going to score.”

Godfrey on Apple Valley’s upcoming schedule, which consists of all teams from the High Desert: “There’s a lot of good teams with a lot of winning records right now. We are going to take everybody one game at a time and we have to have respect for everybody.”

What’s next

Apple Valley hosts a different Desert Sky League team in Silverado next week to wrap up nonleague action. Meanwhile, Victor Valley will be on the road to face off against Sultana.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Prep Football: Apple Valley stumps Victor Valley in 53rd edition of the Bell Game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Pasadena News

High School Football Player Arrested | Montclair Forfeits Its Game Against South Pasadena

When news broke that a Montclair High School football player had been arrested for suspicion of submitting falsified documents, forcing the team to forfeit five of its games last season, including one to South Pasadena, Jeff Chi began to wonder what the player’s impact might have been on the 2021 CIF Division 13 semifinal game in which the Tigers lost to the Cavaliers in the final four seconds, 28-21.
MONTCLAIR, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
FOREST FALLS, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Apple Valley, CA
Sports
Apple Valley, CA
Football
City
Victorville, CA
City
Silverado, CA
City
Apple Valley, CA
City
Sun Valley, CA
Local
California Sports
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Free concert and barbecue will be offered at Toyota Arena on Sept. 16

A free “Spring Into Summer” outdoor concert featuring the pop-rock band Hello Sister will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Sept. 16. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to attend and enjoy a barbecue and concert, presented by Stater Bros. Tickets...
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Bell Game#Stumps#American Football#Bell Games
z1077fm.com

Developing: Shooting at Burger King in Twentynine Palms

We have received several reports of a possible shooting at the Burger King in Twentynine Palms, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Encelia Ave. Photographs have shown a police presence at the restaurant last night (September 12). Z1077 News is currently investigating these reports, and seeking confirmation from...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
InsideHook

This Desert Music Venue Is the Best New Place to Catch an LA Show

About halfway to Joshua Tree, you might notice a glittering, brand new high-rise towering just a few blocks off the 210 freeway. It stands out because there isn’t much else like it in the city of Highland, California, a small suburb of San Bernardino, and because it isn’t technically located in Highland, either. This new resort and theater, dubbed Yaamava, is an expansion of the former San Manuel Casino. The update has taken the idea of what casino hospitality and entertainment in California can be and turned it on its head.
HIGHLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy