Prep Football: Apple Valley stumps Victor Valley in 53rd edition of the Bell Game

Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Apple Valley football team pulled into Ray Moore Stadium with an escort from the Apple Valley Fire Department.

Apple Valley’s arrival was the most dramatic part of the 53rd edition of the Bell Game as the Sun Devils coasted to a 48-6 victory over Victor Valley on Friday night.

“Our fire department has escorted us here the last couple of years that we've come here to play,” Apple Valley head coach Kyle Godfrey said. “Right before you come up the hill on Highway 18 they have the fire truck with the American flag out. We love our fire department and love our town.”

Godfrey admitted that showing up late was an added twist that he brought to the tradition. Apple Valley has a mantra that as soon as the bus travels through the rocks near the Mojave River on Highway 18, the players strap up their helmets to “get ready for business.”

“If we’re going to strap it up on the bus I don't want to go back to the locker room when the kids are ready to go,” Godfrey laughed.

Apple Valley has now won 11 straight Bell Games, dating back to 2011, and lead the all-time series 38-15.

It was all Apple Valley from the opening whistle. The Sun Devils quickly drove down the field on the opening drive of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead. The defense then did what it would do all game, shutting down the Jackrabbits completely at the line of scrimmage.

Victor Valley had -18 yards of offense with an interception at halftime.

Apple Valley scored its 34th point of the game just a minute into the second quarter, sparking the running clock then on Victor Valley’s ensuing drive. From there, Godfrey and his team could count down the minutes until securing yet another victory in this long-standing rivalry game.

“This game still means everything to the community and our student population. You see our stands here, we had a heck of a crowd,” Godfrey said. “There was a documentary done by our program that we showed the kids in sixth period. It means something to the community and we are trying to keep the tradition alive. The kids got a sense of that after watching that documentary.”

What it means

Apple Valley continued its dominance in the Bell Game and asserted itself as the top team in the High Desert. This was the Sun Devils’ first High Desert opponent after having the hardest opening schedule of any team in the area. Victor Valley won't have a tougher opponent the rest of the season.

Key plays

Aiden Sanchez kicked off the scoring barrage for the Sun Devils on his first carry of the game. Sanchez’s number was called from the two yard-line and he delivered by punching the ball through the middle of the defensive line.

Defensive end Jirah Leaupepetele got an opportunity to carry the ball and made the most of it. The junior took the hand-off from eight yards out and found a seam up the middle to put Apple Valley ahead 34-0.

Jaishawn Clark provided Victor Valley with its only score of the game by coming down with a jump-ball in the end zone from 20 yards out in the fourth quarter.

By the numbers

6 — The number of different Sun Devils to score a touchdown in the game.

42 — The average margin of victory in Apple Valley’s 11-straight Bell Game victories.

2 — The number of Victor Valley plays that went for positive yardage in the first half.

Game balls

Quarterback Noah Celie led the offense with four first-half passing touchdowns. These passing touchdowns alone combined for 219 yards. Celie finished with 265 yards on 8-15 passing with one interception.

Junior Jacob Wilkerson scored his first two touchdowns of the season and extended his receiving yards lead on the Sun Devils. Wilkerson’s two catches were both for touchdowns and combined for 120 yards.

They said it

Leaupepetele on his touchdown: “I told my coach that wherever I get the ball that I am going to score from because that is my one chance. So when he looked at me on the sideline and pointed at me to go in I knew I was gonna score. When I touched the ball and saw an open hole because the o-line is so good, I knew I was going to score.”

Godfrey on Apple Valley’s upcoming schedule, which consists of all teams from the High Desert: “There’s a lot of good teams with a lot of winning records right now. We are going to take everybody one game at a time and we have to have respect for everybody.”

What’s next

Apple Valley hosts a different Desert Sky League team in Silverado next week to wrap up nonleague action. Meanwhile, Victor Valley will be on the road to face off against Sultana.

