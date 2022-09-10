ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Another streak stopped: How East Peoria football discovered its winning ways

By Steve Stein
Journal Star
Journal Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLUWt_0hperbJJ00

EAST PEORIA — Gabriel Zeigler-Harris is making headlines and East Peoria is fast becoming the story of the early part of the high school football season.

Zeigler-Harris ran for five touchdowns for the second straight game Friday night, leading the Raiders to a 33-20 victory over Limestone in a Mid-Illini Conference opener.

The win snapped East Peoria's 21-game Mid-Illini losing streak. The Raiders (2-1, 1-0) ended a 26-game overall losing skid the previous week with a 32-26 victory at Aurora Catholic Central.

Before those two wins, East Peoria hadn't won since beating Mid-Illini foe Canton 19-6 in Week 4 in 2018.

It's been a long time since East Peoria has had consistent success on the gridiron. Coming into this season, the Raiders were 14-62 since 2013 and third-year coach Dustin Jefferson was 0-13.

Those numbers didn't seem so cringe-worthy Friday night.

High school football Week 3: Scores around the Peoria area

'Reap the rewards'

After East Peoria players celebrated with their student cheering section outside the Raiders' locker room at Corwin Clatt Field, Zeigler-Harris reflected on what has transpired the last two weeks.

"Something clicked for us last week," he said. "We've seen now that it's all about the team. When we all fight for four quarters, you reap the rewards on Friday night.

"As for me, I don't score five touchdowns, I get any yards without our offensive line. These guys open holes for me."

Zeigler-Harris ran 26 times for 246 yards against Limestone (0-3, 0-1). He scored on runs of 2, 4, 12, 34 and 70 yards and ran for a 2-point conversion, using his speed and quickness to slip away and race past would-be tacklers.

The senior had 173 yards rushing against Aurora Catholic Central and had another touchdown run and a pick six called back because of penalties.

Best of the week The Peoria area's top performances from Week 3 of the high school football season

Zeigler-Harris rarely comes off the field. Besides running back, he also plays cornerback, punts and is on East Peoria's kickoff return team. His 51-yard punt and Henry Kaufman's fumble recovery on Limestone's first play after the punt set up his third touchdown run.

"Anything the team needs," Zeigler-Harris said about his many jobs.

Jefferson pointed to a new culture as the reason for the Raiders' early success in 2022.

"These kids believe in each other, and are playing with confidence," he said. "And they know that even though people are talking about Gabriel (Zeigler-Harris), nobody on the team is bigger than another.

"This all started back in our winter workouts. We were getting 30 kids a day in there for workouts."

There were other East Peoria heroes besides Zeigler-Harris in the win over Limestone.

Cody Hinzman, Aidin Hindert and Kaufman each had a fumble recovery, and Hindert also had an interception.

Kaufman also had the block of the night, wiping out a Limestone player on a 37-yard pass in the first quarter from Andrew Kaufmann to Thomas Flowers.

Tough go for Limestone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxx0N_0hperbJJ00

New Limestone coach Jeff Schmider , who had been an assistant coach for the Rockets since 1995, praised East Peoria.

"They played hard, and they outplayed us," he said. "We gave up big plays and made mistakes, which has been our calling card this season.

"I knew what I was getting into when I took this job. We have a young team. We have only four seniors who are getting playing time. A lot of our kids should be playing on Monday nights (in sophomore games), not Friday nights.

"We'll get back to work and try to fix things."

Junior quarterback Caleb Bieneman had a hand in all three Limestone touchdowns against East Peoria. He ran for a 6-yard score in the third quarter and threw two TD passes in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, connecting with Kenyon Johnson on a 52-yarder and Virgil Powell on a 3-yarder after East Peoria had moved in front 33-6.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Another streak stopped: How East Peoria football discovered its winning ways

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024

Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Small plane lands in soccer field near Washington Middle School

WASHINGTON, Ill. — A small aircraft appears to have landed safely in a soccer field near Washington Middle School late Wednesday. Initial reports came in shortly after 6 p.m. about an aircraft making a possible crash landing in the area. Images from the scene show the neon colored single-engine...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside

UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
East Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Peoria, IL
Sports
Peoria, IL
Football
City
Bartonville, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Jump Simulation Education director among training leaders

Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Styx returning to Peoria in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. — Styx has announced its World Tour for 2023, and they’ll be making another stop in Peoria. The show is slated for the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 16, 2023. Styx’s musical career spans four decades, with hits like “Come Sail Away”, “Mr. Roboto”, “The...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#Raiders#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
1440 WROK

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
GALESBURG, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
25newsnow.com

Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
PEKIN, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bond set for two Spring Bay residents after 6 hour standoff Monday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Steven J. Werner, 34 and Caitlin L. Brewer, 28 are facing felony charges after a 6-hour standoff with Police on Monday. Both appeared in Woodford County bonding court Wednesday morning. Werner had his bond set at $250,000 for a Class 2 Felony Robbery and Class A Misdemeanor Battery. Brewer had her bond set at $10,000 for Class 4 Felony Concealing and Aiding a Fugitive.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards coal plant to big screen

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local activists are ready to tell the story of the fight for clean air in the Peoria area. Monday is the premiere of the documentary film ‘Dangerous Neighbor.’ It tells the story of the decade-long struggle leading up to a legal victory against the Edwards coal plant, sued over its pollution and contributions to poor air quality around it. The legal decision against it lead to more than $8.6 million going towards local environmental efforts and community funds.
EDWARDS, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage

NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced for theft of 25 guns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, has been sentenced to an aggregate 37 months in federal prison for his part in a theft of a Bloomington gun store last December. According to evidence presented in the case, Edwards-Melton was driven by a juvenile girl with her infant child...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy