ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Pet of the Week

Kent County News
Kent County News
 5 days ago

When you see Fishy Wishy, your first thought is, “Wow, that’s a big cat!” This large, longhaired ginger fellow came to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County by way of our TNR Program. When we realized how friendly he is, he made his way over to our cat adoption room.

Confident, friendly and very handsome, Fishy loves chin and head scratches. He gets along well with other cats, but this 3-year-old wants nothing to do with kittens. Their hyper energy and lack of boundaries doesn’t sit well with Fishy’s calm and sophisticated demeanor. He’s far too grown up to be sitting at the kids table.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Adoption#Big Cat#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#Tnr Program
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
606
Followers
862
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy