Pet of the Week

When you see Fishy Wishy, your first thought is, “Wow, that’s a big cat!” This large, longhaired ginger fellow came to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County by way of our TNR Program. When we realized how friendly he is, he made his way over to our cat adoption room.

Confident, friendly and very handsome, Fishy loves chin and head scratches. He gets along well with other cats, but this 3-year-old wants nothing to do with kittens. Their hyper energy and lack of boundaries doesn’t sit well with Fishy’s calm and sophisticated demeanor. He’s far too grown up to be sitting at the kids table.