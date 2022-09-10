ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop

Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that is might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner showed up that this kid was destined to be returned to an unhappy ending. I am hoping that is not true. The whole reason I am sharing this story is to help find this kid a happy ending.
WURTSBORO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy