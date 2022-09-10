Read full article on original website
33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Groceries located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
wgxa.tv
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
wgxa.tv
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
Two teens arrested in the murder of 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 17-year-old Tyreek Demontez Young was shot in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue just before 9:30 p.m....
Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for publics assistance finding man wanted in armed robbery and shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding a man in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on September 5. Investigators have identified 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins as the suspect after a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street.
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
wgxa.tv
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
16-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday. According to a press release, it happened in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road. When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent...
63-year-old woman dies in Monroe County house fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died after a fire that happened at a home in Forsyth on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Fire Department, fire crews and EMS were called to the burning home where they found a woman trapped inside. Crews asked for help from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.
23-year-old woman shot and killed in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday night, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Shani King...
wgxa.tv
Two Jones County juveniles arrested after failed armed robbery left one injured
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Jones County juveniles are in jail after a failed armed robbery attempt left one of them injured. According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office, the two juveniles attempted to rob someone on Joycliff Road shortly after 2:00 Monday morning. The...
wgxa.tv
1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
41nbc.com
23-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County Monday, man charged with murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday, and a man is now charged with murder. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County deputies and officers with Milledgeville Police responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
'Threat to public safety': Sheriff suspends Macon club's alcohol license after security guard shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff Office has suspended the alcohol license of a club where a 46-year-old security guard, Jermaine Stewart, was shot and later died. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was actually at the Rodeo Bar & Grill when deputies arrived, delivering the shutdown letter to a man who says he’s the owner’s son.
Family wants answers on why Edward Judie, woman bailed out after wife's alleged cocaine poisoning death
MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Joyce Fox Judie died in her west Macon home. Investigators say her husband, who was a deputy Bibb County Schools superintendent, and another woman are accused of killing Joyce with a lethal amount of cocaine. However, her family says justice...
Bibb deputies investigating after customer shoots security guard at Macon bar
MACON, Ga. — It was another violent weekend in Macon, including the deadly shooting of a security guard at a business on Pio Nono Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, who worked at the Rodeo Bar and Grill Restaurant, was killed. Deputies say that a...
13WMAZ
Comments / 8