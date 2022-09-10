ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday. According to a press release, it happened in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road. When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

63-year-old woman dies in Monroe County house fire

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died after a fire that happened at a home in Forsyth on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Fire Department, fire crews and EMS were called to the burning home where they found a woman trapped inside. Crews asked for help from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
JONES COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

23-year-old woman shot and killed in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday night, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Shani King...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

23-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County Monday, man charged with murder

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday, and a man is now charged with murder. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County deputies and officers with Milledgeville Police responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
