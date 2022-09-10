Read full article on original website
Parents still seek answers after allegations against Vista HS football players
Frustration continues for the parents of some Vista High School Football players as they seek answers for the accusations of misconduct involving members of the team.
Missing person Spring Valley
72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego
09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
Kay to bring showers, thunderstorms to San Diego
San Diego County is expected to see showers and thunderstorms as Kay shifts away from the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.
Tropical Storm Kay: What you need to know
As Tropical Storm Kay continues to move towards Southern California, information is quickly coming in and changing.
Truck crashes in front of El Cajon home, passenger dies
A passenger died Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed in front of a home in El Cajon, police said.
Thunderstorms, Showers Could Bring Flooding to San Diego County Mountains, Deserts
Showers and thunderstorms across San Diego County were forecast for Sunday and Monday afternoon, and could produce areas of flooding and flash flooding in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay were spinning about 300 miles southwest of San Diego, the NWS...
bike racks in La Mesa
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public...
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
Storms and Flooding Again on Sunday as Forecasters Warn of More Rain Monday
Showers and thunderstorms brought flooding in parts of San Diego County Sunday and could continue into the work week, the National Weather Service said. The chance of rain continue on Monday but with more isolated activity and less intensity as the atmosphere continues to dry out. “Chances for showers and...
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Joseph Arias, of Chula Vista, David Bruley, of San Diego, ID’d As Men Killed in Chula Vista
Authorities on Thursday publicly identified two men found fatally shot last week near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista. Patrol officers initially responded to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30. They spotted Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, wounded in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oceanside
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Mission Avenue in Oceanside on Friday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
Probationer jailed in fatal weekend fight in Lemon Grove
A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at the Lemon Grove apartment complex where the two men lived, authorities reported.
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
