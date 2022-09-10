ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

Missing person Spring Valley

72-year-old Eddie Joe Taylor was reported missing on Friday, August 5. He was last seen on Thursday, August 4 when he left his girlfriend's home in Lemon Grove. As he was driving home to Spring Valley, he called his girlfriend saying he mistakenly continued on SR-125 south towards Mexico and crossed the border into Baja California, Mexico.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego

09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Mesa, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
La Mesa, CA
Football
City
West Hills, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
La Mesa, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Monte Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
eastcountymagazine.org

bike racks in La Mesa

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public...
LA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotties#Friday Night Lights#Catholic Church#American Football#Ecm Sports#The Helix Highlanders#Cathedral#Cc#Catholics#Kickoff#Mesa College#El Cajon Valley
Times of San Diego

Joseph Arias, of Chula Vista, David Bruley, of San Diego, ID’d As Men Killed in Chula Vista

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified two men found fatally shot last week near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista. Patrol officers initially responded to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30. They spotted Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, wounded in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy