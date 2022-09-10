Ravena runs through Schalmont in grudge match

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In 2021, the Schalmont Sabres marched into Ravena and took down the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians 17-14, which was the only loss Ravena suffered at home last season. Friday night the two sides squared off in Schenectady. It was News10 Sports’ game of the week, and Ravena returned the favor in emphatic fashion.

The Indians came into the game riding the high of a 38-7 week zero win over Scotia-Glenville, and they unleashed a running attack that buried a Schalmont squad coming off a week zero loss against Gloversville.

Ravena established a physical tone on the first drive of the game, moving swiftly down the field almost exclusively on the ground. The possession was capped off by junior running back Dominik Paljusaj, who ran in a touchdown on a sweep that gave the Indians the early 6-0 edge.

In the ensuing Ravena drive, the Indians continued to churn up rushing yards, and senior running back Aidan Lochner took a toss from quarterback Luke Misetich, turned it up the middle, and muscled across the goal line for the touchdown. Paljusaj ran in a two-point conversion, giving Ravena a 14-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, a play at the Schalmont one-yard line for Ravena re-emphasized that it was their night. Misetich fumbled the snap from center Tyle Lischak, managed to pick up the ball, and power his way to pay dirt for the score, making it 21-0 Ravena.

After a passing touchdown from Misetich to junior wide receiver Jack Mcferran increased the Ravena advantage to 27 points, the two linked up again in the end zone late in the first half off play-action, and a two-point conversion pushed Ravena’s lead to 35 points.

The Indians would tack on yet another touchdown before the first half ended, taking a 42-point lead into the locker room. Ravena head coach Gary Vanderzee’s squad rolled in the second half to a 48-6 victory, earning some road revenge against the Sabres.

Ravena’s efficacy in the run game derived from the use of a lot of deception, misdirection, and motion in the backfield. After the game, Vanderzee joked about the source of the creative play designs.

“That’s my offensive coordinator, Coach (Bob) Dorrance,” said Vanderzee. “If I had it my way, we’d run 80 gut every time, but he likes to be fancy. No…we’ve got kids that can threaten the outside and downhill, so he does a great job of moving the offense around, and mixing things up. We’ve got some skill people that can do other things, but…the bottom line is, you’ve got to run the ball to win football games.”

Ravena (2-0) will prepare for a week two matchup at home against Glens Falls in a rematch of the 2021 class B sectional semifinal game. Schalmont (0-2) aims to bounce back next Saturday against Green Tech.

