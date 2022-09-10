ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley County, GA

How Johnson football team overcame critical mistakes to hand Brantley County first loss

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

Incessant rain pelted the field at Savannah High Stadium on Friday night, leading to a game with no shortage of miscues.

A pair of late mistakes almost cost Johnson the game, but the Atom Smashers came through with stops when they were needed most to beat Brantley County 21-19 in a non-region matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2pci_0hpepxPd00

Benedictine looks for lessons in loss in "The Swamp": How Benedictine looks for positives after being edged by host Ware County in 'The Swamp'

Local football players at the Division I level: From UGA to Duke: Former Savannah area football players on Division I college football rosters

How bold calls and big plays led Calvary over ELCA: How a bold coaching strategy and several big plays led Calvary over Eagle's Landing Christian

Lightning halted the game for 30 minutes with 3:07 left in the third quarter, and the Atom Smashers looked to be in control when Amarion Scott rumbled in from 11 yards out to put Johnson up 21-7 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

But the Herons battled back as Kellon Middleton scored on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 21-13 with 5:27 left in the game.

The rain was relentless, and on the ensuing kickoff an Atom Smasher deep man let the ball bounce thinking it would go into the end zone and neglected to cover the ball, which the Herons recovered on the 1-yard line. Middleton barged in on the next play, but the Herons' two-point conversion failed when a running back dropped a pass right in his arms.

The rain never stopped, but the offenses did with a slick ball nearly impossible to handle. Johnson tried to punt the ball away, but a bad snap gave the ball back to Brantley with 3:02 left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5Hqj_0hpepxPd00

The Atom Smashers defense held strong, and Herons kicker Jonathan Mock's 33-yard field-goal attempt was way off the mark and Johnson held on for the win.

It was the first loss of the season for Brantley County (3-1), as Johnson improved to 2-1.

"That was frustrating to watch as a coach. We were so inconsistent and made those big mistakes at the end of the game," Johnson coach Kenderrick Bonner said. "We've got four starters back on our offensive line and we challenged them at halftime to go out and do the job. They did that and put us in a position to win the game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vLLQ_0hpepxPd00

Key plays

With 28 seconds left in the first half, Brantley County tried to work a middle screen from its 42-yard line, but sophomore linebacker Jashawn Lovett was there to pick it off and he took it to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown that gave Johnson a 13-7 lead at intermission.

Johnson quarterback Malachi Bacon connected with a Jacquay Foster for a 16-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal from the 16-yard line for a clutch touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 5:27 left in the first half

Stats of the night

Johnson senior Amarion Scott rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, with a long run of 47 yards. On the negative side for the Atom Smashers, they were flagged 12 times for 97 yards, with many coming in critical situations.

What it means

Johnson won its second in a row and gained some confidence in knocking off a previously undefeated team without playing its best. Johnson opens up Region 3-3A play next week with a game against crosstown rival Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdk0j_0hpepxPd00

Game ball

Scott gets the nod as the workhorse who showed off his toughness running between the tackles and his speed to break away for big runs.

They said it

"We've got to clean up a lot of stuff," said Johnson senior two-way lineman Jaden Boone. "We need to focus more and get better as a team because those penalties hurt us. I'm just glad we were able to anchor down and hold them off to win this one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLFLA_0hpepxPd00

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How Johnson football team overcame critical mistakes to hand Brantley County first loss

Comments / 0

Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

WCHS FOOTBALL - 9/14 UPDATE

With its offense hampered by a rain-soaked field and untimely penalties, Ware County’s defense produced big plays Friday night to pave the way to a 14-10 victory over Benedictine in Memorial Stadium. In the sloppy conditions, the third-ranked Class AAAAA Gators (3-0) relied on the running game and defense...
WAYCROSS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Brantley County, GA
City
Calvary, GA
Local
Georgia Football
wtoc.com

Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
FORT STEWART, GA
News4Jax.com

Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said. Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division#Elca#Eagle#Herons
douglasnow.com

Cargo trailer disappears from local business -- again, Rusty Spell arrested -- again

Rusty Spell of Broxton strikes again. Allegedly, of course. Spell was recently arrested and charged with his third offense of theft by taking since May 2021 after he allegedly stole a cargo trailer from a local business. Spell has spent time in prison previously for similar charges, with his most recent release being in 2019 after a burglary conviction in Coffee County.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

'Grace to Forgive' film set to premiere in Douglas on November 19

Film producer and Coffee County native Sidney Bryant returned to Douglas to shoot the company’s fourth feature film “Grace to Forgive” July 11-18, 2022. The film’s premiere will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Coffee High School Performing Arts Center. Compelling Pictures, formerly...
DOUGLAS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state's touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
REIDSVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence

A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ware County Board of Health Receives Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Implementation Grant

Across the state of Georgia, the total number of opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 207% from 2010 to 2020. In Brantley, Pierce and Ware counties, opioid use and overdoses have steadily increased over the last ten years as well. Equipped with both this knowledge and the personal experiences and exposures to opioid-related overdoses and deaths, local community partners across the three counties knew action had to be taken to improve outcomes for those affected by Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD).
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Suspects arrested in connection with Waycross bank robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Waycross. Officers responded to reports of a masked subject demanding money at a bank on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive. Waycross man Steven Hamm then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle. He drove north on Memorial Drive and was arrested a short time later.
WAYCROSS, GA
WJCL

New chicken tender restaurant, Huey Magoo’s now open in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – has opened its newest franchise store in Hinesville, Georgia. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide, spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states.
HINESVILLE, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy