How Johnson football team overcame critical mistakes to hand Brantley County first loss

Incessant rain pelted the field at Savannah High Stadium on Friday night, leading to a game with no shortage of miscues.

A pair of late mistakes almost cost Johnson the game, but the Atom Smashers came through with stops when they were needed most to beat Brantley County 21-19 in a non-region matchup.

Lightning halted the game for 30 minutes with 3:07 left in the third quarter, and the Atom Smashers looked to be in control when Amarion Scott rumbled in from 11 yards out to put Johnson up 21-7 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

But the Herons battled back as Kellon Middleton scored on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 21-13 with 5:27 left in the game.

The rain was relentless, and on the ensuing kickoff an Atom Smasher deep man let the ball bounce thinking it would go into the end zone and neglected to cover the ball, which the Herons recovered on the 1-yard line. Middleton barged in on the next play, but the Herons' two-point conversion failed when a running back dropped a pass right in his arms.

The rain never stopped, but the offenses did with a slick ball nearly impossible to handle. Johnson tried to punt the ball away, but a bad snap gave the ball back to Brantley with 3:02 left.

The Atom Smashers defense held strong, and Herons kicker Jonathan Mock's 33-yard field-goal attempt was way off the mark and Johnson held on for the win.

It was the first loss of the season for Brantley County (3-1), as Johnson improved to 2-1.

"That was frustrating to watch as a coach. We were so inconsistent and made those big mistakes at the end of the game," Johnson coach Kenderrick Bonner said. "We've got four starters back on our offensive line and we challenged them at halftime to go out and do the job. They did that and put us in a position to win the game."

Key plays

With 28 seconds left in the first half, Brantley County tried to work a middle screen from its 42-yard line, but sophomore linebacker Jashawn Lovett was there to pick it off and he took it to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown that gave Johnson a 13-7 lead at intermission.

Johnson quarterback Malachi Bacon connected with a Jacquay Foster for a 16-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal from the 16-yard line for a clutch touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 5:27 left in the first half

Stats of the night

Johnson senior Amarion Scott rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, with a long run of 47 yards. On the negative side for the Atom Smashers, they were flagged 12 times for 97 yards, with many coming in critical situations.

What it means

Johnson won its second in a row and gained some confidence in knocking off a previously undefeated team without playing its best. Johnson opens up Region 3-3A play next week with a game against crosstown rival Beach.

Game ball

Scott gets the nod as the workhorse who showed off his toughness running between the tackles and his speed to break away for big runs.

They said it

"We've got to clean up a lot of stuff," said Johnson senior two-way lineman Jaden Boone. "We need to focus more and get better as a team because those penalties hurt us. I'm just glad we were able to anchor down and hold them off to win this one."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How Johnson football team overcame critical mistakes to hand Brantley County first loss