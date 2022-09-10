Read full article on original website
Mike Chronoviat
5d ago
So Happy for him, what a class act.America should be very proud of this young man.US mens tennis just got a big boost.
5
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
NFL・
US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reveals the heartfelt four-word message Nick Kyrgios sent him after his historic win in New York
Nick Kyrgios never doubted Carlos Alcaraz could win the US Open this year and reminded the Spaniard of his prediction, shortly after the teenager's triumph in New York. Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows on Monday (AEST) to win his maiden Grand Slam and become the youngest world No1 in history.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show
Williams commanded the crowd on the runway during the show wearing a long silver flowing cape courtesy of Balenciaga.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look
Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court. All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga...
ESPN
World No. 1 men's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz makes quick-turnaround trip home to play for Spain in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- It was a quick turnaround for tennis' new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup finals. "I'm very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my...
ESPN
PSG's Neymar slams Champions League referee on Twitter after booking for trademark celebration
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has hit out at a referee after he received a yellow card for his celebration in the Champions League on Wednesday. Neymar scored late to complete PSG's 3-1 comeback win at Maccabi Haifa after goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had put the French side ahead on the night.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
NBA・
ESPN
Minnesota Timberwolves 'disappointed' in Anthony Edwards, who apologizes for using anti-gay comments in Instagram video
The Minnesota Timberwolves said in a statement Monday they were "disappointed" in guard Anthony Edwards for anti-gay comments he made in an Instagram video over the weekend. "We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," the team said in a statement attributed to team president Tim Connelly that was released Monday. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."
ESPN
Simona Halep has nose surgery, won't play again in 2022
LONDON -- Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has undergone nose surgery to improve her breathing and will not play again until next year. In a tweet Thursday, the ninth-ranked Romanian wrote that she felt "completely exhausted" after her first-round loss to qualifier Daria Snigur at the US Open last month. She decided to follow medical advice and have an operation to help her breathing issues that have affected her "for many years" and were getting worse.
ESPN
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
E--Perdomo (13). LOB--Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR--W.Smith (22), Thompson (10), Varsho (25), Carroll (3), Alcántara (5). SB--McCarthy (18). Umpires--Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon. T--3:18. A--22,971 (48,686). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams won't be "relaxing" after stepping away from her professional tennis career. The 40-year-old athlete discussed her "evolution" from tennis during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Williams announced in August that she would "move on from playing" tennis after the 2022...
NFL・
ESPN
How dollar tacos helped Cardinals' Will Hernandez get through his family's toughest times
TEMPE, Ariz. -- When Will Hernandez returns to Las Vegas during the offseason to see his family, he can't leave without making one stop. The Arizona Cardinals' guard makes sure to swing by Lety Villarreal's house for some tacos or horchata -- a traditional Mexican drink made with rice, milk and cinnamon -- just like he has for the last 14 years. Sometimes he brings his cousins or his mom, Angelica. Sometimes it's just him.
ESPN
American figure skater Ilia Malinin lands first quad axel in competition
Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. Malinin pulled off the 4½-revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a...
ESPN
Kelsey Plum responds to A'ja Wilson's blunt critique with 'statement' performance as Las Vegas Aces win Game 2 of WNBA Finals
After Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday -- a narrow, three-point win by the Las Vegas Aces over the Connecticut Sun -- two-time MVP A'ja Wilson approached Las Vegas teammate Kelsey Plum and "told her she needed to get her s--- together." Plum, the team's leading scorer in...
