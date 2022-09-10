Read full article on original website
WSFA
ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
KTLO
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
Kait 8
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
Kait 8
Police department urges train safety after accident
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
Kait 8
USGS detects tremor near Franklin, Ark.
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County. The quake, which was centered about 2.5 miles southwest of Franklin, occurred at 4:40 a.m. CDT, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2 miles. As of now,...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A Fulton County construction company owner was arrested after attempting to write a hot check to get construction materials. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, was arrested for writing the check. A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26,...
Kait 8
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A suspect was taken into...
Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
