“Star Wars” w/ the San Francisco Symphony: Live Concert Movie Night

“San Francisco Symphony” Film Series is Back (Fall/Winter 2022) Get ready to experience the movies like never before—the San Francisco Symphony’s much-loved Film Series is back!. Watch epic blockbusters and family classics on the big screen and feel the thrilling power of the film score performed LIVE...
Comedy Sharks Standup Night | Peninsula

Every month, Comedy Sharks standup night features some of the Bay Area’s best comedians. Come on out and enjoy some laughs with your neighbors, hosted by Phil Griffiths & Hop Dogma Brewing Company. The show starts at 7:30 pm; seating is limited, so be sure to get there early,...
