ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Nation's No. 1 RB Richard Young, 5-star Alabama commit, sets career-high on ESPN

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6aZy_0hpemJrw00

Richard Young is the No. 1 running back in the nation for a reason. His highlight reel from the past four years at Lehigh Senior High School is filled with the types of athletic feats that landed him a spot at Alabama next season.

So to say Young did something he's never done before means he did something truly super human.

The Lehigh star picked the biggest stage to put up career numbers. Live on ESPNU, the first time his school has ever been on national televison, Young impressed the country with a 30-carry, 285-yard performance.

More importantly, the 6-foot, 200-pound senior led the Lightning to their first victory of the year. Lehigh beat Lake Gibson, 26-20, in a game where neither team led by more than one score.

It didn't take long for Young to show why he has 44 Power Five college scholarship offers. On his second carry, he bolted 90 yards untouched to give Lehigh a 7-0 lead.

On a humid night that included more than two hours of lightning delays, Young seemed to get stronger as the night wore on. He had 12 carries for 122 yards in the first half. Young carried 20 more times for 163 yards in the second half.

Young was the biggest name in the game, but he wasn't the only one who showed out for a national audience.

Lake Gibson senior receiver Tyson Gast was electric. His first four catches went for 181 yards, including touchdowns of 31, 69 and 80 yards. Gast finished with more than 200 yards receiving from quarterback Jackson Akins.

Gast has just one Division I offer, from Rhode Island, which he received back in December.

Viewers found out Lehigh is more than Richard Young. The school, located just east of Fort Myers, has six players with Division I offers.

One of them is two-way player Gerral Blue, who plays linebacker but also had a rushing touchdown Friday. Blue has scholarship offers from West Virginia and South Florida.

The game was tied at 20 entering the fourth quarter. With 7:11 left to play, host Lehigh went on a 71-yard drive, all on the ground.

Young had huge first down pickups on the drive. But with Lake Gibson's defense focused on Young, it was Lightning sophomore quarterback Dorian Mallary who scored the game-winner.

Mallary rushed into the end zone from five yards out with 3:49 to play to give Lehigh a 26-20 lead.

Lake Gibson could not pick up a first down on its next possession, and a dropped pass on fourth down resulted in a turnover on downs.

Lehigh got the ball at its own 44-yard line and was able to run out the clock.

LEHIGH 26, LAKE GIBSON 20
LE 7 7 6 6 -- 26
LG 6 8 6 0 -- 20

SCORING
First quarter
LE: Richard Young 90 run (Ricardo Maldonado kick), 5:21
LG: Tyson Gast 31 pass from Jackson Akins (run failed), 1:06

Second quarter
LG: Gast 69 pass from Akins (run good), 11:10
LE: Gerral Blue 1 run (Maldonado kick), 0:44

Third quarter
LE: Young 23 run (kick failed), 5:11
LG: Gast 80 pass from Akins (kick blocked), 3:26

Fourth quarter
LE: Dorian Mallary 5 run (run failed), 3:44

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
On3.com

5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Lehigh Senior High School#Espnu
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher defends Haynes King, still remains critical

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher handled questions about his starting quarterback Haynes King with a certain amount of delicateness on Monday, balancing his defense of the young quarterback with criticism. After the team’s upset loss to Appalachian State, Fisher made it clear the team is considering all options, including...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy