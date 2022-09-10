Nation's No. 1 RB Richard Young, 5-star Alabama commit, sets career-high on ESPN

Richard Young is the No. 1 running back in the nation for a reason. His highlight reel from the past four years at Lehigh Senior High School is filled with the types of athletic feats that landed him a spot at Alabama next season.

So to say Young did something he's never done before means he did something truly super human.

The Lehigh star picked the biggest stage to put up career numbers. Live on ESPNU, the first time his school has ever been on national televison, Young impressed the country with a 30-carry, 285-yard performance.

More importantly, the 6-foot, 200-pound senior led the Lightning to their first victory of the year. Lehigh beat Lake Gibson, 26-20, in a game where neither team led by more than one score.

It didn't take long for Young to show why he has 44 Power Five college scholarship offers. On his second carry, he bolted 90 yards untouched to give Lehigh a 7-0 lead.

On a humid night that included more than two hours of lightning delays, Young seemed to get stronger as the night wore on. He had 12 carries for 122 yards in the first half. Young carried 20 more times for 163 yards in the second half.

Young was the biggest name in the game, but he wasn't the only one who showed out for a national audience.

Lake Gibson senior receiver Tyson Gast was electric. His first four catches went for 181 yards, including touchdowns of 31, 69 and 80 yards. Gast finished with more than 200 yards receiving from quarterback Jackson Akins.

Gast has just one Division I offer, from Rhode Island, which he received back in December.

Viewers found out Lehigh is more than Richard Young. The school, located just east of Fort Myers, has six players with Division I offers.

One of them is two-way player Gerral Blue, who plays linebacker but also had a rushing touchdown Friday. Blue has scholarship offers from West Virginia and South Florida.

The game was tied at 20 entering the fourth quarter. With 7:11 left to play, host Lehigh went on a 71-yard drive, all on the ground.

Young had huge first down pickups on the drive. But with Lake Gibson's defense focused on Young, it was Lightning sophomore quarterback Dorian Mallary who scored the game-winner.

Mallary rushed into the end zone from five yards out with 3:49 to play to give Lehigh a 26-20 lead.

Lake Gibson could not pick up a first down on its next possession, and a dropped pass on fourth down resulted in a turnover on downs.

Lehigh got the ball at its own 44-yard line and was able to run out the clock.



LEHIGH 26, LAKE GIBSON 20

LE 7 7 6 6 -- 26

LG 6 8 6 0 -- 20

SCORING

First quarter

LE: Richard Young 90 run (Ricardo Maldonado kick), 5:21

LG: Tyson Gast 31 pass from Jackson Akins (run failed), 1:06

Second quarter

LG: Gast 69 pass from Akins (run good), 11:10

LE: Gerral Blue 1 run (Maldonado kick), 0:44

Third quarter

LE: Young 23 run (kick failed), 5:11

LG: Gast 80 pass from Akins (kick blocked), 3:26

Fourth quarter

LE: Dorian Mallary 5 run (run failed), 3:44