Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Moments With Tom Brady & Her Kids

mega

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. Outside of her luxurious modeling career, the Brazilian beauty shares the spotlight with one of the most notable names in American Football, her husband, Tom Brady .

The celebrity power couple are reportedly going through a rough patch, but things haven't always been rocky for them .

Scroll through the gallery below to check out some of their most adorable family moments.

A Budding Romance

@gisele/instagram

Prior to building a family the duo were just young twenty somethings who met on a blind date, but it didn't take long for the lovebirds to commit to one another. According to the author it was love at first sight. During a 2018 appearance for The Tonight Show , Bündchen, 42, confessed to Jimmy Fallon that she almost immediately knew the quarterback was the one when they first met in 2006.

"You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away," she shared. "I was like, 'What?' He was just so — you know how sweet he is."

Wedding Bells

@tombrady/instagram

The duo wed in a private ceremony in 2009 just ten days after getting engaged.

MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'

“I think there was really something special about just having our parents there,” the athlete admitted in an interview. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night.”

Tom Brady's Personal Cheerleader

@gisele/instagram

The blonde beauty has been able to witness her spouse take home seven Super Bowl rings, and has publicly supported his work ethic throughout the years. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 won the Devil Wears Prada actress took to Instagram to gush over her husband.

"Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally," she wrote. "I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met."

Embracing Parenthood

Bündchen has been seen at numerous games alongside her children, but she was candid about her struggle to transition into her life as a mom . Prior to welcoming her first child with Brady, she was a stepmother to his son, John, 15, who he shares with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan . Despite taking on the role of a stepparent early into her relationship, becoming one herself was still a transition. The duo share a daughter, Vivian , 9, and a son, Benjamin , 12.

"When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died, I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me," she revealed in her memoir Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life . "But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it’s a shock."

Brady shared his wedding details with GQ .