ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Moments With Tom Brady & Her Kids

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NjLK_0hpemIzD00
mega

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. Outside of her luxurious modeling career, the Brazilian beauty shares the spotlight with one of the most notable names in American Football, her husband, Tom Brady .

The celebrity power couple are reportedly going through a rough patch, but things haven't always been rocky for them .

Scroll through the gallery below to check out some of their most adorable family moments.

A Budding Romance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGsuK_0hpemIzD00
@gisele/instagram

Prior to building a family the duo were just young twenty somethings who met on a blind date, but it didn't take long for the lovebirds to commit to one another. According to the author it was love at first sight. During a 2018 appearance for The Tonight Show , Bündchen, 42, confessed to Jimmy Fallon that she almost immediately knew the quarterback was the one when they first met in 2006.

"You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away," she shared. "I was like, 'What?' He was just so — you know how sweet he is."

Wedding Bells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCTa2_0hpemIzD00
@tombrady/instagram

The duo wed in a private ceremony in 2009 just ten days after getting engaged.

MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'

“I think there was really something special about just having our parents there,” the athlete admitted in an interview. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night.”

Tom Brady's Personal Cheerleader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CU6vq_0hpemIzD00
@gisele/instagram

The blonde beauty has been able to witness her spouse take home seven Super Bowl rings, and has publicly supported his work ethic throughout the years. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 won the Devil Wears Prada actress took to Instagram to gush over her husband.

"Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally," she wrote. "I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met."

Embracing Parenthood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPKSs_0hpemIzD00

Bündchen has been seen at numerous games alongside her children, but she was candid about her struggle to transition into her life as a mom . Prior to welcoming her first child with Brady, she was a stepmother to his son, John, 15, who he shares with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan . Despite taking on the role of a stepparent early into her relationship, becoming one herself was still a transition. The duo share a daughter, Vivian , 9, and a son, Benjamin , 12.

"When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died, I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me," she revealed in her memoir Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life . "But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it’s a shock."

Brady shared his wedding details with GQ .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel

Bridget Moynahan may play a hardened, divorced police officer on Blue Bloods, but in real life, she's got a soft spot for romance like everyone else. The actress has been married to New York City businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015. The couple were first introduced by mutual friends after Moynahan's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
John
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Buccaneers#Wedding#American Football#Brazilian
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

116K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy