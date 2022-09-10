Bethlehem pushes past Columbia in season opener

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bethlehem Central Eagles came into their season opener Friday night looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-8 season in 2021; they earned an early tally in the win column this season with a week one road victory over the Columbia Blue Devils.

In the third quarter, the Eagles led 21-14. That lead wouldn’t last long, though; Columbia senior quarterback Tanner Malone took a direct snap to the house, and after a two-point conversion, the Blue Devils led 22-21.

But the Eagles stormed back late, scoring back-to-back, unanswered touchdowns, one of which came courtesy of a junior running back Jason Black rushing touchdown. Bethlehem secured the 34-22 victory, already matching their win total from 2021.

Bethlehem (1-0) will host Saratoga Springs in their home opener next Friday. Columbia (0-1) hits the road in week two to take on Ballston Spa.

