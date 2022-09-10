Bethlehem pushes past Columbia in season opener
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bethlehem Central Eagles came into their season opener Friday night looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-8 season in 2021; they earned an early tally in the win column this season with a week one road victory over the Columbia Blue Devils.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
In the third quarter, the Eagles led 21-14. That lead wouldn’t last long, though; Columbia senior quarterback Tanner Malone took a direct snap to the house, and after a two-point conversion, the Blue Devils led 22-21.
But the Eagles stormed back late, scoring back-to-back, unanswered touchdowns, one of which came courtesy of a junior running back Jason Black rushing touchdown. Bethlehem secured the 34-22 victory, already matching their win total from 2021.
Bethlehem (1-0) will host Saratoga Springs in their home opener next Friday. Columbia (0-1) hits the road in week two to take on Ballston Spa.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0