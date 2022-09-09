ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move over MAFS, Stan has a brand-new chaotic dating show on the way

Tired of waiting for the next wild season of MAFS to come along? Thanks to the new Stan Original Series Love Triangle, there’s another reality show to keep you entertained in the meantime. What’s more, it’s actually the work of the producers of MAFS. Love Triangle, on paper, sounds...
David Harbour is set to star in Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ movie

David Harbour of Stranger Things has just been cast in the upcoming Gran Turismo movie coming from Sony and Playstation. The Stranger Things star has officially been set to star in the upcoming Gran Turismo adaptation, a movie based on Sony and Playstation’s best-selling racing game. Neill Blomkamp, who is known for movies such as District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, will be stepping outside of his usual realm of sci-fi to helm the adaptation.
Brendan Fraser really isn’t happy about the cancellation of ‘Batgirl’

Brendan Fraser is back in the limelight, and Hollywood is a better place for it. For his comeback performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, The Mummy icon has been earning lengthy standing ovations, melting hearts with his emotional reactions to the applauses. While promoting his new film at the...
Disney ‘Magic at Sea’ cruise headed to Australia for the first time

Disney fans are in for a treat with the news that the brand’s famous cruise ship is heading to Australian shores for the first time ever. The cruise liner aptly named Disney Magic at Sea will let guests from Australia interact with a number of fan-favourite characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars while siling around Australia and New Zealand.
