David Harbour of Stranger Things has just been cast in the upcoming Gran Turismo movie coming from Sony and Playstation. The Stranger Things star has officially been set to star in the upcoming Gran Turismo adaptation, a movie based on Sony and Playstation’s best-selling racing game. Neill Blomkamp, who is known for movies such as District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, will be stepping outside of his usual realm of sci-fi to helm the adaptation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO