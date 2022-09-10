The Butte American Legion baseball program will hold a Bingo fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, October 8th. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door. A $25 Bingo pack includes 10 games with three cards per game and 10 tickets for drawings. Extra game cares (10 games with three cards) are $5. Ten extra drawing tickets will be available for $5.

BUTTE, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO