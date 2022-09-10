Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Open Showcase With 6-0 Shutout Victory
Under full-time head coach Taylor Shaw, the Kenai River Brown Bears opened play at the NAHL Showcase tournament in Blaine, Minnesota with a 6-0 shutout of the Danbury (Connecticut) Jr. Hat Tricks. The NAHL Showcase, the league’s opening regular season event is played at the National Sports Center Schwan Super Rink complex and features 28 NAHL teams with each playing four games within the tournament format.
radiokenai.com
Stars Hold-Off Homer: Kenai Controls Seward
Volleyball action featured non-divisional and conference pairings in advance of the West Spiketacular weekend. Back and forth volleyball forced a game-five thriller between the visiting Homer Mariners and the Soldotna Stars volleyball team on the Stars home court on Tuesday night. SoHi wins an extended final game 18-16 battling back...
radiokenai.com
6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby Kicks Off
The 6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby kicks off and goes through Sunday, September 18. It’s a family-friendly fishing tournament where anyone can win prizes. The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby awards prizes using a magic weight that is randomly drawn at the end of each derby day. Since any fish over four pounds is eligible to win, anglers of all skill levels have a chance to earn prizes.
kdll.org
Soldotna celebrates new Japanese garden and trails
Sandhill cranes visit the Kenai Peninsula every spring to nest before flying south for the winter. One crane has found a permanent home in Soldotna. A six-foot-tall, bronze-cast crane sculpture is the new centerpiece of the Kenai Peninsula Peace Crane Garden Trails — a Japanese community garden and set of walking paths tucked in the woods near Soldotna High School.
akbizmag.com
Kenaitze Indian Tribe Opens Education Campus
Kahtnuht’ana Duhdeldiht, the new education campus in Kenai for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently celebrated the grand opening of its new educational campus in Kenai, designed with cultural values in mind. “The tribe’s vision is ‘To assure Kahtnuht’ana Dena’ina thrive forever,’ and I can’t think...
kinyradio.com
Death considered suspicious in Nikiski leads to arrest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Nikiski resident was found dead Tuesday, a further investigation lead troopers to believe the death was suspicious. State Troopers were asked Tuesday evening at 9:02 pm to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Nikiski. When Troopers arrived they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl...
kbbi.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
alaskasnewssource.com
Harassment claims against former Kenai borough mayor confirmed at special assembly meeting
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Harassment claims by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee against recently-resigned Mayor Charlie Pierce were confirmed Sunday at a special borough assembly meeting. During the special meeting, the assembly presented a statement that revealed the investigation into reported allegations of harassment by an unnamed employee of...
newsfromthestates.com
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Supports Borough’s Application For Streets/Roads Planning Grant
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution supporting the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s application for a Safe Streets and Roads for All action grant and authorizing the city to be included as a joint applicant. City Manager Paul Ostrander tells the Kenai City Council that the Kenai Peninsula Borough suggested...
kdll.org
Nikiski man arrested in connection with his mother's murder
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
kdll.org
Bivalent boosters now available in Kenai
Newly authorized COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Kenai Public Health and at some pharmacies on the Kenai Peninsula. The boosters are bivalent boosters, meaning they cover both the original COVID-19 strain and the new variants circulating most dominantly today. Public Health Nurse Tami Marsters said a shipment of...
kdll.org
Kenaitze Tribe and contractors uncover artifacts under Sterling Highway construction
Passing the white tent on the south side of the Sterling Highway, just outside of Cooper Landing, it’s hard not to be curious. That tent is the home of an archeological dig for pre-contact Dena'ina artifacts, which teams have been working on since 2020 as part of a Sterling Highway construction project.
alaskasnewssource.com
Special meeting reveals former Kenai borough mayor resigned to harassment complaint
Mary Peltola speaks on election to Congress, looks ahead to November. Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola sat down with Alaska's News Source's Mike Ross for an extended interview. Sept. 12, 2022 FastCast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sept. 12, 2022 FastCast. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Updated: 4...
kdll.org
Standoff with police ends with suspect taking his own life
A 40-year-old Kenai man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday during an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to a statement from the Kenai Police Department. Police say officers were attempting to arrest John S. Evans because he failed to register as a sex offender, and because he...
radiokenai.com
Borough Clerk Lays Out Proposed Election Schedule To Fill Office Of Borough Mayor
The earliest date that a special election can be held per Kenai Peninsula Borough 4.10.050(B) is January 9, 2023, according to a memorandum document sent to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly from Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship. This is part of a discussion item that’s on the agenda for the Tuesday September 20, Policies and Procedures Committee from the Borough Assembly Chambers. It begins at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
