The 6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby kicks off and goes through Sunday, September 18. It’s a family-friendly fishing tournament where anyone can win prizes. The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby awards prizes using a magic weight that is randomly drawn at the end of each derby day. Since any fish over four pounds is eligible to win, anglers of all skill levels have a chance to earn prizes.

KENAI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO