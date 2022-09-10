ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain

Tim Dowling: my friend has a bad case of tomato envy – and my life is complete

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pm5fh_0hpeivpM00
Composite: Getty/Linda Nylind/Guardian

Thanks to our freakish Neapolitan summer I’m in tomato heaven. But then so is the bloody squirrel …

It is early in the morning, and I am waiting to be picked up to play at the last of the summer festivals. Through the window I see my bandmate James’s car pull up. By the time he’s completed a three-point turn I am outside on the step, banjo in hand.

“I just saw your enemy, the squirrel,” he says.

“Where?” I say.

“He was under your car, eating one of your tomatoes,” he says. “I almost got a picture on my phone, but he buggered off.”

I look under the car, where the bottom half of a large tomato lies on its side, surrounded by tiny chewed and spat-out bits. The squirrel doesn’t even really eat the tomatoes; he just vandalises them.

“I hate that guy,” I say, climbing into the passenger seat.

“I know,” James says. “But your tomatoes are looking especially good.”

“Yeah,” I say. The impressive harvest is, of course, an additional burden. If failure feels like a hobby, success feels like a full-time job. Last year I lost my entire tomato crop to blight, which was heartbreaking, but also a little emancipating.

While I am away my wife starts posting on a WhatsApp group comprised of people we used to go on walks with during lockdown. She is agitating in support of a local walk the next day, followed by lunch somewhere. I watch on my phone as she loses control of the discussion.

“I could see things weren’t going your way,” I say when I call her that evening after the gig.

“Yes,” she says. “I played my hand badly.”

“So now there is no walk,” I say.

“No,” she says. “It’s just me making lunch for everyone.”

“I’ll probably be back for that,” I say.

“Great,” she says.

“I mean, not in time to help,” I say.

When I do arrive home late the next morning, I see telltale red flecks stretching from the gate to the corner, where the remains of a tomato of the plum variety have been squashed flat by a passing car. I find my wife in the kitchen, slicing tomatoes.

“How’s it going?” I say.

“I’m making a tomato salad, then a different tomato salad,” she says.

“Can I help?” I say.

“Have you got any more tomatoes?” she says.

“Yeah, shitloads,” I say.

I go out and pick another armful, and then retire to my hammock, exhausted by my early start. When the first guests arrive, my friend Alex finds me still lying there. I open one eye.

“Your tomatoes are amazing!” he says, eating one. “What’s your secret?”

“Global warming,” I say.

“You’ve clearly got specialist skills,” he says.

“Just punishing heat,” I say. “I’ve got aubergines growing over there.”

“Fuck off,” he says.

“I’ll show you,” I say.

This is what it’s all about, I think, what all the effort boils down to: one fine day in late summer when people come round and are so impressed by your produce that they curse you for your success. They imagine you rolling out of bed and collecting a few ripe tomatoes for breakfast every morning. They don’t think about you chasing a squirrel down the street with a rake over your head.

I show Alex the aubergines: a couple of yellowing plants reduced in the supermarket that grew strong and produced fat, marbled fruits thanks to a long, freakish spell of decidedly Neapolitan weather. It’s sort of ominous when you think about it, but today it’s about achieving what I now know is my life’s goal: attracting the fleeting envy of others.

Later, when everyone is gone and I am standing in the rosy evening light surrounded by deep red tomatoes, I think about how brief this glorious moment will end up being. In a matter of weeks the weather will cool to the point where my tomatoes stop ripening. Others will split and rot before I manage to pick them. At some point in October, I will buy a tomato from a shop, and feel terrible.

I am reminded of that town in Spain where, in late August, the citizens throw tomatoes at one other, until the pulp is piled high in the streets, and fire hoses are brought in to clear the debris. Maybe, I think, in celebration of this fleeting interval of plenty, I should allow my enemy the squirrel to drag a percentage of my crop into the road to be run over, just because.

Then I think: not on my watch, you bastard.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tomatoes#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
The Guardian

William Klein obituary

“I photograph what I see in front of me,” declared William Klein, who has died aged 96. “I move in close to see better and use a wide-angle lens to get as much as possible in the frame.” Uncompromising, ambitious and to the point, the words are characteristic of this American photographer and film-maker, who pulled no punches in his first publication, Life Is Good and Good for You in New York: Trance Witness Revels (1956).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

‘No one wants to read someone’s kid’s “thing”. It’s a sucky scenario’: Owen Kline on his debut hit, Funny Pages

The first that cinema audiences knew of Owen Kline was his wilting, damp-eyed performance as a 12-year-old in Noah Baumbach’s spiky divorce comedy The Squid and the Whale. Kline played a Brooklyn boy who responds to his parents’ separation by wiping semen on the books in the school library, creating what you might call the Gooey Decimal System.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy