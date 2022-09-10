ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
Person
Martin Mcguinness
Person
Mary Mcaleese
Person
Prince Philip
The List

Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal

The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
People

Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral

Members of the royal family appeared for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death to see flowers left in Queen Elizabeth's honor at the gates of Balmoral Castle following a private prayer service Members of Queen Elizabeth's family stepped out for the first time since her death to see the many tributes in her honor. On Saturday, the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward viewed flowers and other tributes outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch peacefully died at age 96...
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death

A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
Daily Mail

Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years

The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
Northern Ireland
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
BBC

Queen's funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend

The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
