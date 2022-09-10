Which was the ill-fated sister ship of the Peter Pomegranate? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which writer from Stamps, Arkansas, appeared on a US stamp in 2015?

2 Mec Vannin campaigns for which island’s independence?

3 Which was the ill-fated sister ship of the Peter Pomegranate?

4 Alfredo Stroessner ruled which country for almost 35 years?

5 Which two sports feature in Nordic combined?

6 What ends with “thankful feelings after the storm”?

7 What is the pH value of pure water?

8 Which character was born in York with the surname Kreutznaer?

What links:

9 Beas; Chenab; Jhelum; Ravi; Sutlej?

10 Piaffe; passage; pirouette; half-pass?

11 Weak; strong; gravitational; electromagnetic?

12 Songkran; Tet Nguyen Dan; Nowruz; Rosh Hashanah?

13 New Zealand’s capital; Victoria’s capital; Pennsylvania’s second city?

14 Elvis Presley; Tony Bennett; Jimi Hendrix; Ice-T; Shaggy; James Blunt?

15 Betty Draper; Cira Manzon; Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab; Dot Cotton?

Elvis Presley in 1956. Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The answers

1 Maya Angelou.

2 Isle of Man.

3 Mary Rose.

4 Paraguay.

5 Cross-country skiing and ski jumping.

6 Beethoven’s Symphony No 6 (Pastoral).

7 7.

8 Robinson Crusoe.

9 Five rivers that give Punjab its name (Indus tributaries).

10 Movements in dressage.

11 Four fundamental forces.

12 New-year celebrations: Thai; Vietnamese; Iranian; Jewish.

13 Cities named after British prime ministers: Wellington; Melbourne; Pitt the Elder.

14 Musicians who served in the military.

15 Played by performers with months for first names: January Jones (Mad Men); April Hernandez (Dexter); May Calamawy (Moon Knight); June Brown (EastEnders).