Which was the ill-fated sister ship of the Peter Pomegranate? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which writer from Stamps, Arkansas, appeared on a US stamp in 2015?
2 Mec Vannin campaigns for which island’s independence?
3 Which was the ill-fated sister ship of the Peter Pomegranate?
4 Alfredo Stroessner ruled which country for almost 35 years?
5 Which two sports feature in Nordic combined?
6 What ends with “thankful feelings after the storm”?
7 What is the pH value of pure water?
8 Which character was born in York with the surname Kreutznaer?
What links:
9 Beas; Chenab; Jhelum; Ravi; Sutlej?
10 Piaffe; passage; pirouette; half-pass?
11 Weak; strong; gravitational; electromagnetic?
12 Songkran; Tet Nguyen Dan; Nowruz; Rosh Hashanah?
13 New Zealand’s capital; Victoria’s capital; Pennsylvania’s second city?
14 Elvis Presley; Tony Bennett; Jimi Hendrix; Ice-T; Shaggy; James Blunt?
15 Betty Draper; Cira Manzon; Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab; Dot Cotton?
The answers
1 Maya Angelou.
2 Isle of Man.
3 Mary Rose.
4 Paraguay.
5 Cross-country skiing and ski jumping.
6 Beethoven’s Symphony No 6 (Pastoral).
7 7.
8 Robinson Crusoe.
9 Five rivers that give Punjab its name (Indus tributaries).
10 Movements in dressage.
11 Four fundamental forces.
12 New-year celebrations: Thai; Vietnamese; Iranian; Jewish.
13 Cities named after British prime ministers: Wellington; Melbourne; Pitt the Elder.
14 Musicians who served in the military.
15 Played by performers with months for first names: January Jones (Mad Men); April Hernandez (Dexter); May Calamawy (Moon Knight); June Brown (EastEnders).
