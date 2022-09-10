ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Which was the ill-fated sister ship of the Peter Pomegranate? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJGn7_0hpeilFK00

The questions

1 Which writer from Stamps, Arkansas, appeared on a US stamp in 2015?
2 Mec Vannin campaigns for which island’s independence?
3 Which was the ill-fated sister ship of the Peter Pomegranate?
4 Alfredo Stroessner ruled which country for almost 35 years?
5 Which two sports feature in Nordic combined?
6 What ends with “thankful feelings after the storm”?
7 What is the pH value of pure water?
8 Which character was born in York with the surname Kreutznaer?
What links:
9 Beas; Chenab; Jhelum; Ravi; Sutlej?
10 Piaffe; passage; pirouette; half-pass?
11 Weak; strong; gravitational; electromagnetic?
12 Songkran; Tet Nguyen Dan; Nowruz; Rosh Hashanah?
13 New Zealand’s capital; Victoria’s capital; Pennsylvania’s second city?
14 Elvis Presley; Tony Bennett; Jimi Hendrix; Ice-T; Shaggy; James Blunt?
15 Betty Draper; Cira Manzon; Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab; Dot Cotton?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbDzV_0hpeilFK00
Elvis Presley in 1956. Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The answers

1 Maya Angelou.
2 Isle of Man.
3 Mary Rose.
4 Paraguay.
5 Cross-country skiing and ski jumping.
6 Beethoven’s Symphony No 6 (Pastoral).
7 7.
8 Robinson Crusoe.
9 Five rivers that give Punjab its name (Indus tributaries).
10 Movements in dressage.
11 Four fundamental forces.
12 New-year celebrations: Thai; Vietnamese; Iranian; Jewish.
13 Cities named after British prime ministers: Wellington; Melbourne; Pitt the Elder.
14 Musicians who served in the military.
15 Played by performers with months for first names: January Jones (Mad Men); April Hernandez (Dexter); May Calamawy (Moon Knight); June Brown (EastEnders).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arkansas State
The Guardian

Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?

A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
June Brown
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
January Jones
Person
James Storm
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
James Blunt
Person
Tony Bennett
The Guardian

Why has fighting broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Fighting has broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, republics in the Caucasus that have gone to war twice over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In a sharp escalation of hostilities, Armenia said nearly 50 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan. Both sides blame each other for the most deadly flare-up since the 2020 war, and world powers have urged a ceasefire.
WORLD
The Guardian

Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paraguay#Cross Country Skiing#Sister Ship#Pomegranate#Nordic#Sutlej#Punjab#Thai#Vietnamese#Iranian#Jewish#British
The Guardian

Alain Tanner obituary

The film director Alain Tanner, who has died aged 92, was a leading light in the Swiss new wave at the start of the 1970s. Tanner’s cinema attempted to arouse “a smug nation drowsed by a facile ideology of neutrality” by looking at alternative lifestyles. In 1968,...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Guess what, women can vote! Is that why even hardline anti-abortion Republicans are backtracking?

Want to know a fun fact about women in the US? They comprise half the population and they’ve got the right to vote. Pissing them off en masse is a risky political move –as Republicans are quickly finding out. A few months ago it looked like Republicans would decimate the Democrats in the midterm elections in November; now they are on much shakier ground. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 60% of voters support abortion rights in most or all cases, and that the supreme court overturning Roe v Wade earlier this year is “the single issue most likely to make them vote this November”. In the two weeks after Roe was overturned, the number of people registering to vote increased by 10%, new women voters far outnumbering men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy