CARBONDALE, Ill. – It’s difficult to say when the last time that Bryce Norman had to stand on the sidelines and watch a football game be played. The former Jackson High School star, and current Southeast Missouri State standout linebacker, has excelled to the point throughout his life where no coach in their right mind wouldn’t utilize him to the maximum degree. However, after being called for a targeting call against Iowa State in the opening week of the season, Norman had to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of that game, as well as the first half of the Redhawks’ game on Saturday at Southern Illinois.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO