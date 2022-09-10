Read full article on original website
Volleyball: New Madrid County Central versus Oran
Photo gallery from NMCC's five-set win at Oran on Wednesday, Sep. 14. NMCC won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, and 15-12.
Northwestern looks to bounce back against Southern Illinois
Northwestern is in bounce-back mode with Southern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision visiting Ryan Field on Saturday. Southern Illinois (0-2) at Northwestern (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Northwestern leads 1-0 WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Northwestern lost to Duke last week...
SEMO FB Notes: Norman deals with being on sidelines - for awhile
CARBONDALE, Ill. – It’s difficult to say when the last time that Bryce Norman had to stand on the sidelines and watch a football game be played. The former Jackson High School star, and current Southeast Missouri State standout linebacker, has excelled to the point throughout his life where no coach in their right mind wouldn’t utilize him to the maximum degree. However, after being called for a targeting call against Iowa State in the opening week of the season, Norman had to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of that game, as well as the first half of the Redhawks’ game on Saturday at Southern Illinois.
