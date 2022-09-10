ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachmeier re-earns starting job, shows he’s a ‘fighter’ in rebound win at New Mexico

By Rachel Roberts, Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier committed three turnovers in the first 18 minutes of his senior season and got benched.

It nearly cost him his starting job.

But Bachmeier rebounded from a season-opening loss at Oregon State to play all but one snap Friday as Boise State defeated New Mexico 31-14 at University Stadium.

“It shows how much of a fighter he is and how much we believe in him as a team,” Boise State receiver Latrell Caples said after the game. “For him to come out there, stick it to ‘em and just keep playing, even with all the outside noise, he comes out and keeps playing, and that’s what we love about him.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder from Murrieta, California, completed 16-of-27 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, with one interception. His four longest pass plays went for 47, 41, 20 and 18 yards.

Bachmeier’s 47-yard pass to redshirt sophomore Cole Wright — the first reception of his career — was part of the Broncos’ first touchdown drive, which spanned the first and second quarters. Caples then caught the 18-yarder for a touchdown — the first of his career — and a 7-0 lead.

Bachmeier’s 41-yard strike that dropped into the arms of Billy Bowens two drives later set up Jonah Dalmas’ 48-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 7 minutes left in the first half.

Caples’ only two grabs went for touchdowns, as he also scored on a 4-yard misdirection play, and Bachmeier’s third TD pass went for 3 yards to running back George Holani.

Latrell Caples cruises into the end zone to score the first touchdown of Friday night’s win at New Mexico. Caples finished with two TDs. John Kelly/BSU Athletics

Still, the Boise State offense didn’t appear to find its rhythm until the fourth quarter, and much of that success was due to Holani and freshman running back Ashton Jeanty, who combined for 139 rushing yards on 32 carries, with 121 of those yards coming in the second half.

“I really feel in my heart like our team is committed to learning from each experience so that we can keep growing,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “The goal today was to get stronger throughout the course of the game, and I feel like we did that.”

Avalos said after last week’s loss to Oregon State that there would be a quarterback competition this week, and he said both Bachmeier and Taylen Green worked with the starters this week, with Bachmeier getting the nod. Green came in and ran one play Friday night, handing the ball off.

Broncos debut new jumbo package

Boise State’s offense got a little help to convert a fourth-and-1 play late in the first quarter.

Defensive linemen Scott Matlock and Herbert Gums joined the offense. Matlock lined up as an extra tight end, just like he did several times last season. Gums lined up at fullback and led the way for Holani to pick up four yards and the first down.

Caples caught his first touchdown pass of the game on the next play, giving the Broncos a 7-0 lead.

Gums — a 6-1, 305-pound redshirt sophomore — played running back as a sophomore at Diboll High School in Texas before moving to the defensive line.

Linebacker exits with injury

Redshirt freshman linebacker Marco Notarainni left in the first half of Friday’s game with what looked like a knee or leg injury. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and was on crutches after the game.

Notarainni is the third Boise State player that has potentially suffered a serious injury this season.

Wide receiver Austin Bolt was carted off the field after suffering a broken leg in the Broncos’ season opener at Oregon State last weekend. He will miss the rest of the season, Avalos said on Monday.

Cornerback Markel Reed suffered a knee injury at Oregon State. He did not make the trip to New Mexico on Friday, and Avalos wouldn’t go into specifics about his status earlier this week.

Broncos without three players

Three players did not make the trip to Albuquerque for Friday’s game against the Lobos.

Starting safety JL Skinner, starting right guard Ben Dooley and backup right guard Mason Randolph were out for undisclosed reasons, according to a Boise State spokesperson.

Skinner’s backup is redshirt junior Alexander Teubner, who tied for the team lead with four total tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, and one pass breakup.

On the offensive line, Will Farrar — who is listed as the backup at left guard — stepped into Dooley’s position at right guard.

QUICK HITS

Team captains Scott Matlock and John Ojukwu were joined by wide receiver Stefan Cobbs and linebacker Ezekiel Noa as game captains. ... Boise State won the coin toss and deferred. ... Boise State was led on the field by tight end Matt Lauter, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Cornerback Caleb Biggers carried the American flag and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... On that same drive that spanned the first and second quarters, redshirt sophomore receiver Cole Wright caught his first career pass. ... The Broncos tallied six sacks against the Lobos, with Noa and George Tarlas recording 1.5 each.

