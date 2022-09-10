When the water comes...

Sixty-two miles. That’s how wide the Indus River in Pakistan has grown in the wake of devastating monsoon rains this summer.

To put that in perspective, let’s try and find something to compare it to. From my desk in downtown Edenton to Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks is 62 miles as the crow flies.

Now imagine crossing that distance on a bridge, with nothing below you but water the entire drive. That is unfathomable. I have seen the word “apocalyptic” thrown around lately to describe the situation.

Rain fell at rates 500 percent higher than normal since June in Pakistan, following heavy drought. When you combine that with melting glaciers in the northern regions, the result is 1,100+ dead, close to a million homes destroyed (for comparison, destroy every home in Chicago) and over 30 million people displaced in the world’s fifth most populated nation.

Thirty million. Take the entire population of Texas and displace them from their homes. All of them. Kick them out and force them to watch their livelihoods be washed into the Brazos River or Buffalo Bayou.

This is not normal.

Most of this recent flooding has been concentrated in the Indus River Valley. The Indus has seen conquerors from Alexander to the redcoats cross its banks and now it has become the conqueror, swallowing entire towns in its wake.

I’ve seen videos in the last few days from Pakistan of rushing water bringing down entire buildings. I’ve seen images of tent cities along narrow strips of highway, surrounded by what looks like an ocean.

I have a friend currently living in Karachi – Pakistan’s largest city – and she says this tragedy is indescribable, worse than the floods in 2010.

Unfortunately, media outlets across the west have not been giving this proper coverage. The cameras were focused on the Notre Dame fire far longer than they’ve been on the displacement of 30 million people in a “third world nation.”

So, why should you care?

In northeast North Carolina, we are a far cry from South Asia and their problems. Until we aren’t. Whether folks choose to admit it or not, things are changing. Just this year, the United States has seen four 1-in-1000 year floods from Death Valley to St. Louis.

Another recent flood exacerbated a water crisis in Jackson, Miss. that has exposed the existing inequalities in infrastructure across the Deep South and left schools closed and no running water.

This is not normal.

I wish the talking heads in Washington would stop politicizing the environment. Nature is the last thing that needs to be politicized, because we all live in it, we all share it. It is one of the few common threads we all have left in this divided society.

We need to come to a consensus on what is happening to our environment, quickly. People are split on what to make of it. Some think it’s a herald of divine intervention, others believe it’s simply the natural order of things, while others still (and many scientists) attribute it to a warming world.

My point in writing this, as a young person – who will be spending many more years on Earth – is to help people become aware of what is happening and to encourage folks to stop treating it as a talking point to demonize others on Facebook.

How much longer before the floods start to affect our crop yields? How much longer before hotter droughts affect our water access?

It already could be. Look at the Colorado River (Grand Canyon) out west, look at Lake Powell. They are drying up faster than cookie dough bakes on Phoenix’s sizzling streets.

We are in this together, whether we like it or not. Let’s do our best to take care of this world and push for better days.

For those of you who are religious, I would like to share something with you, from the Book of Jeremiah.

“And I brought you into a plentiful land to enjoy its fruits and its good things. But when you came in, you defiled my land and made my heritage an abomination.” (Jeremiah 2:7)