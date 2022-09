During the first game of the 2022 NFL regular season -- Week 1's "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams -- Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie not only scored a touchdown, but participated in a gender reveal for his sister in the process. McKenzie is not the only professional athlete to take part in the trend this month, as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris recently got in on the fun, helping a couple of Sixers fans announce their news.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO