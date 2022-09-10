Read full article on original website
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
Kait 8
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 600-block East Walnut. According to Monday’s news release, 27-year-old Deginald Mitchell was at a relative’s...
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
KTLO
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
Kait 8
Police department urges train safety after accident
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
Kait 8
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
Southern Heritage Classic “Battle of the Bands” goes on, even with inclement weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with, the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the Whitestation football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
Kait 8
USGS detects tremor near Franklin, Ark.
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County. The quake, which was centered about 2.5 miles southwest of Franklin, occurred at 4:40 a.m. CDT, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2 miles. As of now,...
